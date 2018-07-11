Bollywood Star Shares Emotional Video of Her Cutting Her Hair Off Before Cancer Treatment

A week after announcing her cancer diagnosis, Indian actress Sonali Bendre is tackling her illness head-on.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old Bollywood star shared an emotional video of herself getting her haircut in preparation for cancer treatment.

In the footage, Bendre can be seen tearing up as the hairdresser gradually cuts away her long tresses. The star opted not to shave her head but instead cut her locks into a long pixie cut.

Though the hair transformation was an emotional change, Bendre inspired her fans and followers with her positive outlook on life despite her metastatic cancer.

“The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming,” she said in a statement also shared on social media Tuesday. “Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone.”

Bendre further shared her strength in the face of adversity, writing, “Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this.”

She concluded, “I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through.”

Bendre, who is a native of Mumbai, has been undergoing treatment in New York as advised by her medical team.

Last week, the actress shocked her over two million social media followers when she revealed her cancer battle.

“Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high-grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming,” she announced on July 3.

“A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them,” Bendre continued.

“There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action,” she shared. “We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. … I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”