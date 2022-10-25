Christmas in New York City is the magical backdrop for Zoey Deutch's upcoming holiday romance Something from Tiffany's.

The Prime Video film is based on the 2011 book of the same name by Melissa Hill and follows a couple, Rachel (Deutch, 27) and Gary (Ray Nicholson), who "are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment," according to an official synopsis.

"Ethan (Kendrick Smith) and Vanessa (Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official," the synopsis adds. "When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they're truly meant to be."

PEOPLE has a first look at Something from Tiffany's and chatted with Deutch about the project, which she both stars in and co-executive produces, alongside producers including Reese Witherspoon.

"This movie is so beautiful and classic and it really makes me feel good," she says. "It's the type of movie you can just put on over and over again. You can count on it to make you smile and laugh and cry, and just feel good. And I'm so proud and excited to put that into the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Shay Mitchell, Kendrick Sampson and Leah Jeffries in Something from Tiffany’s (2022). Erin Simkin/© 2022 Amazon Content Services LLC

RELATED GALLERY: PEOPLE's Top 10 Christmas Movies — and Where to Watch Them!

One of Deutch's standout memories from making the film was celebrating a real-life engagement the same day they were set to shoot a proposal scene.

"My assistant handed me pages or something and I looked at her hand and I was like, 'What is that, Kiki?' And she had gotten engaged that morning and didn't want to say anything, but it was so cute," Deutch recalls. "So I made a big deal out of it and we did a whole celebration all day. But it was very fun. It felt like life imitating art, or art imitating life."

She also tells PEOPLE she was so bowled over by the support Witherspoon, 46, showed on Twitter for her hit 2018 Netflix romantic comedy Set It Up, that she hoped for a collaboration in the near future.

"My friends printed [the tweet] out and framed it for me because they knew how much I love Reese Witherspoon — how she's my idol and [someone I] look up to so much in this industry," Deutch says. "Ever since that point, I was like, 'How do I get to work with Reese? How do I make a movie with her? And how do I make a movie with her that makes people feel good?' "

RELATED VIDEO: EW's Top 10 Rom-Com Movie Moments

"A couple years later, [Witherspoon's media company] Hello Sunshine sent me this book, Something from Tiffany's, and we started working on it during the pandemic and developing it and making it what it is," she continues.

"I'm so grateful for the journey and for the full-circle experience. And I've had the most amazing time working with Reese and with her company," Deutch adds. "They are just such great people."

Directed by Daryl Wein, Something from Tiffany's was written by Tamara Chestna and also stars Leah Jeffries, Jojo T. Gibbs, Javicia Leslie, Chido Nwokocha, Stephanie Shepherd and Michael Roark.

Alongside Deutch, MarceI A. Brown, Jeanette Volturno and Morgan Des Groseillers serve as executive producers, and Lauren Neustadter also produces with Witherspoon.

Something from Tiffany's premieres Dec. 9 on Prime Video.