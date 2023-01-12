See the Trailer for Alison Brie and Husband Dave Franco's Rom-Com 'Somebody I Used to Know'

Alison Brie is finding new (and old) love in Somebody I Used to Know.

Directed by Brie's husband Dave Franco and co-written by the actress, 40, and Franco, 37, the upcoming romantic comedy's trailer is premiering exclusively with PEOPLE.

Somebody I Used to Know tells the story of "workaholic TV producer Ally (Brie)," who "faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown," according to an official logline.

There, Ally "spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Insecure's Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she's become," the synopsis continues. "Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be."

According to the logline, the film "is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other re-discover who they really are where they came from and where they're going."

Of Somebody I Used to Know, Franco said in a statement obtained by Deadline in August 2021, "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s."

"We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure," he added. "And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."

Somebody I Used to Know is the second movie Franco has directed Brie in following their 2020 horror film The Rental, which was directed by Franco and starred Brie. They've so far collaborated four times, having both also appeared in The Disaster Artist and The Little Hours.

The film also stars Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi (whom Brie previously starred with on Community and will reunite with for the upcoming movie), Julie Hagerty and Amy Sedaris.

Somebody I Used to Know is streaming Feb. 10 on Prime Video.