'Some Like It Hot' and 'West Side Story' Producer Walter Mirisch Dead at 101

The legendary Hollywood film veteran died of natural causes in Los Angeles

By
Published on February 27, 2023 12:45 PM
Walter Mirisch The 57th Annual ACE Eddie Awards
Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

Hollywood film veteran Walter Mirisch has died at 101 years old.

The legendary producer of 1961's West Side Story and 1959's Some Like It Hot, which starred Marilyn Monroe, died of natural causes, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed to ABC News on Saturday.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang honored Mirisch's notable achievements in a joint statement:

"Walter was a true visionary, both as a producer and as an industry leader," they said of the former Academy governor and president. "His passion for filmmaking and the Academy never wavered, and he remained a dear friend and advisor. We send our love and support to his family during this difficult time."

WALTER MIRISCH, JEAN HERSHOLT HUMANITARIAN AWARD RECIPIENT
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The New York-born film pioneer died in Los Angeles, per Variety, where he started off his career working as an usher at movie theaters before moving on to low-budget Westerns and action films in the late 1940s.

The longest-living Oscar winner is a recipient of the Golden Globes' prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, which he was awarded in 1977, and he received the Producers Guild of America's Lifetime Achievement Award in Motion Pictures in 1996.

Steven Spielberg shared a lengthy tribute to Mirisch with Deadline, noting what his character and mark on the industry meant to the writer, director and producer in his own achievements.

"Walter cut a gigantic figure in the film industry, and his movies were trailblazing classics that covered every genre, while never failing to entertain audiences around the world," he said.

"He achieved so much in life and in the industry — if you live to be 101 and produced The Apartment, I'd say it's been a good run — and Walter remained both a gentleman and an ardent advocate of good films, while supporting multiple generations of dedicated filmmakers," he added.

Julie Andrews, Walter Mirisch Julie Andrews poses with producer Walter Mirisch in Santa Monica
Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock

"Above all, he knew a good story when he found one, and fought tooth and nail to get it on the screen. He loved the Academy as much as anyone in our history, serving four terms as President. I cherished our lunches in the Universal Commissary over the years and he was as generous with his advice as he was with his friendship. I'm both a better director and a better person for having known Walter."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mirisch, a Harvard Business alum and University of Wisconsin, Madison graduate, also produced classics such as Pink Panther (1963), Hawaii with Julie Andrews (1966), Dracula (1979), and Fiddler on the Roof (1971).

The Allied Artists head formed The Mirisch Co. in 1957 with his older brothers, then signed a distribution deal with United Artists, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The company went on to produce 67 films and racked up a total of 28 Academy Awards.

Mirisch is survived by his daughter, Anne, and two sons, Lawrence and Andrew, from his wife of nearly 60 years, Patricia Kahan, who he lost in 2005. He is also survived by a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.

Speaking to Variety in 2015 of his time in the Golden Age of Hollywood, Mirisch said it was mostly all work, in addition to time at home for the family man:

"I got married quickly and soon after that I became a father," he said. "And besides, I was making pictures like Bomba the Jungle Boy. I really wasn't making very much money, so we weren't going out to the Mocambo every night!"

Related Articles
MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.
All About James Hong, 94-Year-Old 'Everything Everywhere' Star Who Got Standing Ovation at SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 04: Director Juanita Wilson (L) and producer James Flynn attend the 5th Annual Oscar Wilde: Honoring The Irish In Film Awards at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on March 4, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
James Flynn, Co-Producer of Oscar-Nominated 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' Dead at 57
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Dame Emma Thompson arrives at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Emma Thompson Says Intense Campaigns for Two Oscar Wins Made Her 'Seriously Ill'
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore attend the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Brendan Fraser's Girlfriend? All About Jeanne Moore
Honoree Eddie Murphy accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Eddie Murphy Jokes About the Will Smith Oscars Slap as He's Honored at 2023 Golden Globes
TO LESLIE, Andrea Riseborough
Academy Will Not Rescind Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination But Notes 'Tactics That Caused Concern'
Beyonce, JAY-Z, Bruce Springsteen
Beyoncé Is in Good Company! See the Top 18 Artists with the Most Grammy Wins
Eddie Murphy Explains Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
Eddie Murphy Explains That Surprising Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Academy Conducting Review of Oscars Campaign Rules After Surprise Andrea Riseborough Nomination
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
A Timeline of Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination Controversy
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Marc Maron attends the DreamWorks Animations Special Screening Of "The Bad Guys" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Marc Maron Slams Academy for Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nod Investigation: She's 'Not Undeserving'
Steven Spielberg holding his two Oscars at the 1994
A Look Back on Steven Spielberg's Many Oscar Nominations and Wins
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson's Life and Career in Photos
Jeff Bridges Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards
Jeff Bridges' Life in Photos
Actor Quinn Redeker attends the Days of Our Lives' 50th Anniversary Celebration at Hollywood Palladium on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Quinn Redeker, Star of 'Days of Our Lives' and 'The Young and the Restless', Dead at 86
Bruce Lee, Mason Lee
Ang Lee Casts Son Mason as Bruce Lee in 'Longtime Passion Project' About Legendary Martial Artist