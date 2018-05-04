Star Wars Secrets! The Cast of Solo Takes PeopleTV Behind the Scenes

From Han Solo to Chewbacca, the Millennium Falcon to new creatures and droids: The countdown to the May 25 arrival of Solo: A Star Wars Story has officially begun – and PeopleTV will bring you all the details of the saga’s latest adventure from the stars themselves.

In celebration of Star Wars Day May 4 (May the fourth be with you…), check out this preview of our upcoming PeopleTV special all about Solo: A Star Wars Story, with exclusive interviews with the cast and behind-the-scenes details. The full special will stream on PeopleTV starting May 18 (go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device). For even more on-set secrets and never-before-seen photos, look for PEOPLE’s special collector’s edition, Secrets of Solo, also on newsstands May 18.

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo follows a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and gets his hands on the iconic Millennium Falcon.

“You get to watch him become who he is,” Ehrenreich says of his character.

The episode features interviews with Ehrenreich, Howard, and the other new faces of the franchise, including Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany), Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke), Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) and Val (Thandie Newton).

“Solo is really about the lessons that Han is learning and the people teaching him those lessons,” says Newton.

Also new for Star Wars Day: See Han Solo and Lando face off in a bet for the Millennium Falcon in an exclusive 360° immersive experience! For the full experience, check out Solo: A Star Wars Story 360 in the LIFE VR app, downloadable for iOS and Android. To learn more about LIFE VR’s interactive experiences, visit the LIFE VR website.