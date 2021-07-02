Movies

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Go on Tropical Getaway for Fourth of July: 'Back in Chipi!'

The happy couple is spending Independence Day at a tropical hideaway they fondly call “Chipi”

By Abigail Adams
July 02, 2021 11:29 AM
Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are taking their July 4th celebrations somewhere tropical. 

Vergara, 48, posted a pair of photos Thursday on Instagram of herself and Manganiello, 44, getting their summer vacation underway. In one image, the couple is seen posing in front of some tropical foliage with their Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix named Bubbles cradled in the Justice League actor's arms.

The America's Got Talent judge wore a low-cut, full-length dress covered in colorful seashells for her arrival.

"Back to Chipi!!!🦐🦀🦞," she captioned her post, referencing their vacation home in an undisclosed location which she has previously shared about.

Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Bubbles has proven to be quite a handful for her parents. The pup originally was a gift for Vergara but has formed a special bond with Manganiello since joining the family.

In May, Vergara told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Bubbles very much prefers her husband over her.

"She's after him all day long, harassing him. It's an obsession this dog has with him. It's horrific, she hates me," she continued. " She's super mean to me. She bites me! She's not that cute in person."

Vergara and Manganiello have been married since November 2015, and their relationship is going strong years later.

The happy couple celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date last month with a romantic dinner outdoors. Vergara documented the special occasion via Instagram.

"Feliz first date anniversary @joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️ 7 años 😍😍😍😍😍 luuuv uuuuu," she captioned the June 17 photo.

