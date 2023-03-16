'Snow White' Live-Action Movie: Everything to Know

Mirror, mirror on the wall, what's the fairest Disney movie of them all?

Following a slew of live-action adaptations of beloved animated movies in recent years, Disney is now bringing to life the very first Disney princess, Snow White, with an upcoming movie starring Rachel Zegler.

Plans for the remake were first announced back in 2016, and Zegler was cast in the lead role in June 2021, ahead of her film debut in West Side Story.

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale," director Marc Webb said of Zegler's casting in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

From the cast to the release date, here's everything to know about the Snow White live-action movie.

Who is starring in the Snow White live-action movie?

Alongside Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot is slated to play the Evil Queen in the remake. "I'm so excited and I cannot wait to get into the shoes and the crown of the Evil Queen," Gadot previously told PEOPLE in November 2021.

Additionally, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Martin Klebba plays Grumpy and Tony-winner Andrew Burnap stars as "a new male character created for the film [who] will sing," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Who is directing the Snow White live-action movie?

The new film will be directed by Marc Webb, who previously directed films such as 500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Who is writing the Snow White live-action movie?

The screenplay adaptation is being co-written by Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train), per Deadline.

Will there be new songs in the Snow White live-action movie?

Per THR, the new film "will expand upon the story and music from the beloved animated classic." Penning the new songs is Oscar-winning and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The two are best known for writing the lyrics for La La Land as well as writing the music and lyrics to their musical Dear Evan Hansen.

When was filming for the Snow White live-action movie?

Principal photography began in March 2022, with the first look at Zegler in costume as Snow White on set released that May. On July 13, 2022, Zegler took to Twitter to reveal that filming had wrapped as she posted a collection of emojis before adding a follow-up tweet, "the love this film has brought me is magical."

When is the Snow White live-action movie release date?

During Disney's 2022 D23 Expo presentation, Gadot and Zegler shared the stage to reveal that their film is scheduled to be released in 2024. In September 2022, it was officially announced that the film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.