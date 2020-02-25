Snoop Dogg Says He Wanted to 'Protect' Vanessa Bryant When He Lashed Out at Gayle King

Snoop Dogg says his intention in lashing out at Gayle King for asking about Kobe Bryant‘s past sexual assault case during an interview came from a good place.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Wednesday’s episode for Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, the rapper tells co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris he felt Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, deserved more respect.

“I wanted to make sure that what I said was said the right way. And I wanted to make sure that the message was across that we love Kobe and be respectful of Vanessa and those kids,” he said.

Snoop, 48, added, “That’s what the whole intent was: To protect that woman and them babies over there because she’s still grieving and let’s give them that respect.”

In the wake of Bryant’s tragic death last month at the age of 41 alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others, King, 65, interviewed WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Bryant’s life and legacy for CBS This Morning. King broached the subject of Bryant’s past sexual assault case asking Leslie if she perceived the Lakers star’s legacy as “complicated” due to the previous allegation.

Image zoom Snoop Dogg on Red Table Talk Facebook

In 2003, Bryant pleaded not guilty to felony sexual assault after a 19-year-old employee of a Colorado ski resort accused him of sexual assault and claimed he blocked her from leaving his room and allegedly choked her. Criminal charges against the athlete were eventually dropped, and a civil case brought against Bryant was settled out of court.

“It’s not complicated for me at all,” Leslie replied.

After inquiring whether the athlete thought the question was “fair,” Leslie noted that as the case was eventually dismissed, “I think that’s how we should leave it.”

A clip of that portion of King’s interview was re-circulated by CBS after it had aired in full, which led stars, including Snoop and 50 Cent, to slam King on social media.

Image zoom Red Table Talk Eric Michael Roy

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant Delivers Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Celebration of Life

Their harsh language provoked further backlash due to people perceiving their words to be threats against the journalist.

Last week, Snoop apologized, explaining in an Instagram post that he “overreacted.”

“Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” he added. “Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, being angry at questions that you asked.”

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Heart Dropped’ After Snoop Dogg Criticized Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Question

“I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful,” he added, noting that his intention was to express himself “for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself.”

King accepted his apology saying she understood “the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss.”

“As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” she said in a statement to the Associated Press. “I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

Snoop’s Red Table Talk appearance will air Feb. 26 on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.