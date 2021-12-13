Snoop Dogg Hilariously Mispronounces Names During 2022 Golden Globe Nominations: 'Work with Me Now'

Ben Affleck was just one name Snoop Dogg fumbled during the nominations reveal on Monday morning

Snoop Dogg, 50, announced the 2022 Golden Globes nominations on Monday morning, but not without a few hilarious name mispronunciations.

Livestream viewers were quick to capture some of Snoop's best moments, including his mispronunciation of Ben Affleck's name. "Been Aff-fleck," Snoop said while reading the nominations for best supporting actor in a motion picture.

"Ben Affleck. My fault. Sorry about that, Ben" he laughed.

He struggled to pronounce Ciarán Hinds' name next. "Work with me now," the Young, Wild & Free rapper said.

Snoop Dogg announces nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

Twitter users have already immortalized the name mix-ups. "Setting my ringtone to Snoop Dogg saying 'Ben Affleck' #GoldenGlobes," one viewer tweeted.

"Sorry, the Golden Globes barely exist this year, but Snoop Dogg reading the nominations is pure comedy. Dennis Villenueva is my new favorite director," wrote journalist Esther Zuckerman.

The 2022 awards season kicks off with the 79th annual Golden Globes, but they'll be different from years past. The ceremony will not air on TV in 2022 due to controversies about a lack of representation on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) board, and in their awards. NBCUniversal announced the decision to keep the awards show off-air until 2023 in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in May.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," the statement said. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."