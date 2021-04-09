Snoop Dogg and David Arquette Star in Hilarious Trailer for Domino: Battle of the Bones

The comedy, starring David Arquette and Snoop Dogg, follows a grandfather and his step-grandson competing for a dominos world championship title

Snoop Dogg and David Arquette star in the hilarious first trailer for Domino: Battle of the Bones.

Domino is former professional NBA player Baron Davis's directorial debut (it was co-directed by Steven V. Vasquez Jr. and Carl Reid), and tells the story of a competitive domino player from Compton (Lou Beatty Jr.) who finds out his nerdy step-grandson is a pro at dominos. The two set aside their differences and team up to win the World Domino Championship.

"What you know about them bones?" Beatty asks his step-grandson Andy.

"It's basic probability, really," Andy explains in detail while the Jeopardy! thinking music plays in the background.

However, they aren't the only ones who have tricks up their sleeves. The two have to compete against the best of the best from every block in order to win the $10,000 grand prize.

DOMINO: Battle of the Bones Image zoom Credit: TriCoast Entertainment

"See, you don't win in bones unless you get into folks' heads," the grandfather preaches as competitors lay dominos on the table and throw punches at each other.

"It brings everyone together!" Snoop Dogg laughs.

Several rivals are shown onscreen, including late actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister who passed away last December at age 60. Tasie Lawrence (The First Wives Club) and comedians Anthony "Scruncho" McKinley and Haha Davis also star in the film.

Davis discussed the importance of dominos in his neighborhood growing up, saying it was "a way of life and a way of culture."

"Not only is it just a game — it's a recipe for human connection and human communication. If you've sat down with a stranger to play dominos, you've met a friend," Davis said.

The film was written by Davis, Pamela Azmi-Andrew, and Reid.