Snatch Actor Vinnie Jones Shares Moving Letter Wife Tanya Wrote to Him Before Her Death at 53

Actor and soccer player Vinnie Jones keeps a special note with him to remember his late wife Tanya.

Tanya, who died in July at 53 after a long battle with cancer, left Jones, 54, a card for him during her final days. Jones told U.K.’s Mirror how he later found it in one of her diaries and spoke of the comfort it now brings him.

“I broke down,” the Snatch actor said of finding the note. “Now, I take it everywhere I go so Tanya is always with me.”

“She left it with her precious diaries,” he continued. “Inside she had written: ‘To my love Vin, something wonderful happens to me every day. It’s being with you. You are my morning sunshine the moment I wake. All my love, Tanya.’

“I broke down when I read it because I loved her like that too,” he added.

The couple married in 1994 and had one child together, son Aaron Elliston Jones, 28. Tanya is also survived by her daughter, Kaley Terry, 32, from her former husband Steve Terry.

Image zoom Vinnie Jones with wife Tanya Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jones and Tanya first met when they were just 12 and reunited later in life.

“We had a brief date when we were 16, then she went her way and I went my way,” he told The Guardian in 2012. “I was away in Leeds, then I came back and signed with Chelsea. I had two of the football lads living with me and one of them looked out the window and said, ‘Wahey, look at this!’”

He continued, “Tanya was rollerskating outside and I went, ‘Oh my God! I can’t believe it!’ She was just getting divorced, so it was all meant to be. Do I believe in fate? It’s all very spooky. I was living in Leeds, then Sheffield, then moved back into my house after four or five years and she was living next-door-but-one. That’s got to be something.”