See Henry Golding Suit Up as G.I. Joe Action Hero in First Trailer for Snake Eyes: 'I Can't Wait'

The first trailer for Snake Eyes has arrived, promising "Every warrior has a beginning."

Henry Golding stars in the action-packed film, which will explore the origin story of the titular warrior from the G.I. Joe franchise.

"For 600 years, our ninja have brought peace to the world. I need warriors like you. Join us," Andrew Koji's Tommy/Storm Shadow can be heard telling the protagonist, as a series of heart-pounding combat scenes play over the trailer's 1-minute runtime.

"What do I have to do?" asks Snake Eyes (Golding, 34).

"The journey from here is yours to decide. But that is just the beginning," another voiceover tells Snake Eyes, before the trailer's conclusion teases the hero's signature costume.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins -- Henry Golding Henry Golding in Snake Eyes | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins -- Henry Golding Credit: Niko Tavernise

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins -- Henry Golding Henry Golding in Snake Eyes | Credit: Ed Araquel

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins -- Henry Golding Henry Golding in Snake Eyes | Credit: Niko Tavernise

PEOPLE spoke with Golding about his excitement over being a part of the film Sunday night at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, where he was a presenter.

"[Snake Eyes] has been a long time coming. This was meant to come out in October," he said. "We made the right decisions to hold back, but now it's going to be a summer blockbuster. I just can't wait for people to see the first visuals, the first bit of trailer that we have of it."

The Last Christmas actor went on to reveal that he was "into Transformers-G.I. Joe combos" growing up, and that Jon M. Chu — who directed him in Crazy Rich Asians and also directed 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation — gave him some valuable pointers.

"[He] was just like, 'Dude, you got a chance to sort of revamp the universe, make it yours.' That's what he said to me," Golding told PEOPLE.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins -- Henry Golding Snake Eyes poster | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Entertainment Weekly gave a first look at Snake Eyes last week, with a series of photos also featuring Golding's costars Haruka Abe, Úrsula Corberó and Samara Weaving.

"I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different," Golding told EW of the film. "To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true — and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don't know too much."

He added, "They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who's the guy behind the mask and what's his story?"