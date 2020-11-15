Sylvester Stallone Joins James Gunn's The Suicide Squad: 'I Am a Very Lucky Man'

| Credit: BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Actor Sylvester Stallone attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon on February 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of The Suicide Squad.

Director James Gunn announced the news on Saturday, sharing a selfie of him and Stallone, 74, on Instagram and writing, "Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is."

Stallone responded in the comments section, writing, "James, coming from a tireless and amazing director, I consider that to be the paramount of compliments! Keep punching, Sly."

When one of Gunn's followers commented on the post, "Is Sly going to be involved in The Suicide Squad???" the director, 54, responded, "Yep."

Stallone later confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of Deadline's report on the news and writing, "Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent.! #Warner Bros."

Details on Stallone's character have yet to be revealed.

The Suicide Squad, a standalone sequel to David Ayer's 2016 film, features an all-star cast that includes newcomers Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Idris Elba as Bloodsport and John Cena as Peace-Maker.

Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) are all reprising their original roles in the new film.

David Dastmalchian, Steve Agee, Daniela Melchior, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi and Jennifer Holland will also be featured in the film.

Image zoom Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Image zoom Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn | Credit: Warner Bros.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the film, posted in August at the DC FanDome Panel, Gunn shared that The Suicide Squad will “be different from any superhero movie ever made.”

“I was excited to do this Suicide Squad in the way it could be done from my point of view,” he added.

Producer Peter Safran previously said the film, which is also written by Gunn, is a total reboot” and not a sequel. “It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script, and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot,” he said.