Slender Man Film Will Not Be Shown in Some Wisconsin Counties Near Area of Infamous Teen Stabbing

This summer’s latest horror flick, Slender Man, won’t be getting any audiences in a small area of Wisconsin.

The Marcus Corporation, a theater chain in Wisconsin, announced they would not be showing the film in locations in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties, according to WTMJ-TV.

The two areas are near the site where two teen girls brutally stabbed a classmate in 2014 after they claimed the online character Slender Man told them to.

In a statement to the outlet, the company said, “Like many people across the United States, Marcus Theatres was deeply concerned and saddened when the Slender Man phenomenon touched Southeastern Wisconsin in such a profound way, changing the lives of many families forever.”

“After careful consideration, and out of respect for those who were impacted, we have decided not to play the upcoming Slender Man movie in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties,” the statement continued. “We will show the film at select other Marcus Theatres locations.”

Morgan Geyser (left), Anissa Weier

The film, which stars Joey King, centers around four girls who are fascinated with the internet lore surrounding Slender Man. The group sets out to prove he doesn’t exist until one of them disappears.

The real-life story behind the Slender Man story involved the stabbing of a preteen girl by Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, who were both 12 at the time.

Weier and Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner to a park in Waukesha after a sleepover and then stabbed her 19 times.

Leutner was left to die but crawled to a bike path where a passerby found her and called 911.

Both Geyser and Weier told detectives they felt they had to kill Leutner in an effort to become Slender Man’s servants, according to the Associated Press.

Geyser pled guilty to attempted first-degree homicide as part of a plea deal. She was sentenced to 40 years in a mental health facility.

Weber pled guilty to attempted second-degree homicide and was sentenced to 25 years in a mental health facility.