Then: Before playing Sam Baldwin, a.k.a. Sleepless in Seattle, Hanks had already made a name for himself in shows like Bosom Buddies and films like A League of Their Own and Big.

Now: Hanks is an actor, producer and typewriter aficionado (check his Instagram). His star only continued to rise as he won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1994 and 1995 for Philidelphia and Forrest Gump, respectively. He has seven Emmys, four Golden Globes (plus one Cecil B. DeMille Award) and two SAG Awards. Hanks has been married to Rita Wilson - who played his best friend in Sleepless in Seattle - since 1988, and has four grown children.