Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly Are Dating, Couple Goes Instagram Official with Their Romance

Skylar Astin is in a new romance!

The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist actor, 32, was seen kissing Lisa Stelly in a PDA-filled photo, which was posted on her Instagram page Friday. The Fancy Sprinkles founder, 33, shared the kissing photo of her and Astin kissing in the street in front of starry night background.

"I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly," Astin wrote on Instagram Saturday, responding to a report about his relationship and sharing a selfie of the new couple.

Stelly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Earlier that afternoon, Astin posted a video on his Instagram Story of him and Stelly "shopping for some furniture" together. "No filter, just extra," Astin captioned the video in which the mother of three rested her face on his shoulder.

Astin was previously married to his Pitch Perfect costar, Anna Camp. The pair, who met while filming the franchise and began dating in June 2013, married in October 2016 but “mutually and amicably” split in April 2019 after two years of marriage.

Astin and Camp finalized their divorce last August.

Meanwhile, Stelly filed for divorce from Osbourne in May 2018, three months after they welcomed their daughter, Minnie. At the time of her filing, Osbourne shared an Instagram post on behalf of the pair, explaining that while the news of their separation “has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone,” the couple tried for years to make their marriage work.

