The fifth film in the iconic Scream franchise — which is simply titled Scream — will hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022

Skeet Ulrich Says He Hasn't Seen a Single Scream Sequel — But Will Watch the Upcoming 5th Film

Skeet Ulrich, one of the breakout stars of 1996's Scream, hasn't seen any of the sequels to the horror classic, but that's not stopping the actor from watching the upcoming fifth installment in the franchise.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE alongside his Scream costar Matthew Lillard in honor of the film's 25th anniversary, the 51-year-old actor reveals that he has never seen Scream 2, Scream 3 or Scream 4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking about the new installment — which is simply titled Scream — Ulrich tells PEOPLE that he doesn't know what to expect given he hasn't seen the three films that precede it. "I have no expectations, I'm excited to see it," he says.

When Lillard, also 51, points out that seeing the fifth film without seeing the second, third and fourth might be confusing, Ulrich notes, "I'm older and wiser now."

In response, Lillard playfully teases that he will watch the films with the Riverdale star, joking, "I'll hold your hand."

Scream - Skeet Ulrich Credit: Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ulrich and Lillard starred in the original Scream as the film's two killers, Billy Loomis and Stu Macher, respectively. Alongside the duo, the film also features Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan and Drew Barrymore.

Speaking about the upcoming Scream film, Lillard confesses that he's "excited" to see it, saying the film's two directors, Ready Or Not's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, both have "a great viewpoint" and respect the late Wes Craven, the director behind the first four Scream films.

"I think that we're all excited for the franchise to continue in a good way, in a positive way," Lillard says. "And if [Neve, Courtney and David] are happy to be a part of it, and are proud to be a part of it, then I think that shows the quality of the film."

"And I think that Scream fans should be excited ... because I feel like with Wes passing, we all figured that the franchise would be over," he adds. "But the fact that the three of them decided to come back speaks to those filmmakers and what they're bringing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scream, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Scary Expensive: The 3 Most Expensive Horror Movies Ever Made

Looking back at Scream over two decades later, Ulrich and Lillard say that no one who worked on the project expected it to become the smash hit and cult favorite that it has.

"I don't think anyone in the cast, I don't think Wes or [executive producer] Marianne [Maddalena] got any sense of it," Lillard says. "... The first weekend it came out, Wes called all of us and said, 'Congratulations, you're in a hit movie!' and the movie hadn't done really well in the box office, so I was like, 'What are you talking about it? It didn't do great.'

Noting that Craven told him exits polls were nothing they had ever seen before, Lillard explains, "It wasn't until a month later, when we hit like $100 million, that we really realized that we were on something that was much bigger than anyone expected."

"It was nothing that really crossed our minds, to be honest ... we had no clue," adds Ulrich. "In the making of it, I felt like we were doing really sharp work and everybody was bringing something to it that was a lot of fun and really worked and we were excited by the process of making it — but we had no idea."