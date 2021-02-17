Eddie Izzard calls the film "a thriller where myself and Judi are fighting for the hearts and minds of young German girls on the eve of World War II"

See Judi Dench and Eddie Izzard in Trailer for World War II Thriller Six Minutes to Midnight

Judi Dench and Eddie Izzard are on a mission in Six Minutes to Midnight.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for IFC Films' World War II thriller, which is set in 1939 and sees instructor Thomas Miller (Izzard, 59) take on "a last-minute and controversial role teaching English to the daughters of high-ranking Nazis at the Augusta-Victoria College, Bexhill-on-Sea — a finishing school on the south coast of England," according to an official synopsis.

"Under the watchful eye of their headmistress Miss Rocholl (Dench, 86), and her devout assistant Ilse Keller (Carla Juri), the girls practice their English and learn how to represent the ideal of German womanhood," the synopsis continues.

"When the body of a former teacher is discovered, it triggers a sequence of deadly events and leaves Thomas running from the police with the threat of being hanged for murder," it concludes.

Image zoom Eddie Izzard in Six Minutes to Midnight

Image zoom Six Minutes to Midnight

Image zoom Judi Dench in Six Minutes to Midnight | Credit: IFC Films

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Izzard says, " 'Excited' is an overused word in Hollywood, but I am genuinely and ridiculously excited for the trailer for Six Minutes to Midnight to be released in the U.S."

"It's set in my seaside hometown of Bexhill-on-Sea, England, back in the summer of 1939, at a finishing school for young German girls," she continues of the film, which also stars James D'Arcy, Jim Broadbent, Celyn Jones and David Schofield.

Izzard adds that it was "wonderful" to work with "the great Dame Judi Dench" once more on a movie set (the two previously starred together in 2017's Victoria & Abdul).

"The story is a thriller where myself and Judi are fighting for the hearts and minds of young German girls on the eve of World War II," she says. "I feel sure you'll enjoy it."

Image zoom Poster for Six Minutes to Midnight | Credit: IFC Films

Izzard opened up to PEOPLE back in 2017 about working with Dench on Victoria & Abdul. Based on a true story, the film depicts a friendship between Queen Victoria (Dench) and a Muslim man, Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), who leaves India to participate in the Queen's jubilee.

"People have said so many superlatives about her that it all gets a bit like, 'Oh, you're just saying that,' but she's just a really nice, genuine person," Izzard — who played Bertie, Prince of Wales, in the dramedy — said of Dench. "Very friendly and welcoming."

Continued the actor and comedian, "[Judi] likes to play [and had a] great sense of humor. I was dancing to Ray Charles' 'What'd I Say' in the makeup trailer ... and then she starts dancing along with me. And she's like this 16-year-old girl dancing around."

"She's got that in her — she's got the young girl in her," Izzard added.