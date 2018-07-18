Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Is Being Made Into a Musical — But Fans Want a Third Movie

The fabulous ladies of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants are back — and they’re singing this time!

Fans of the beloved movie (and its sequel) were ecstatic when Variety reported on Tuesday that the original 2005 hit is getting a musical adaptation for the stage.

The movie follows four teenage friends — played in the comedy by Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn — who are about to embark on their first summer apart after being best friends all their lives. The friends decide to pass around a pair of jeans that magically fits all four as a means to stay in touch during the summer.

Based on the book series by Ann Brashares, the movie also had a sequel come out in 2008 — and the four actresses have continued to tease the possibility of a third movie.

While fans were quick to react to the news of a musical, most are also hoping the ladies — who have remained best friends — follow through on their word and make a sequel.

Okay. Okay. I am happy about the #SisterhoodOfTheTravelingPants musical BUT please give me a final movie. — Holly Elizabeth 🌻🌞 (@golightlyholly2) July 17, 2018

#SisterhoodOfTheTravelingPants WOAH THERE A MUSICAL !?!? COME THRU PANTS — 🍑 (@ShardaeByChoice) July 17, 2018

So #SisterhoodOfTheTravelingPants is getting a musical version & that's so great cause now my weak ass can cry in a public place instead of the comfort of my home when I see it. — India🌙🌙 but call me Indy🌙🌙 (@SecrtlyMsMarvel) July 17, 2018

#SisterhoodOfTheTravelingPants is getting a musical!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And they're making a 3rd movie! FEEDING ME WELL!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Df5PcYGMCW — a mythic bitch. 👑 (@angelockes) July 17, 2018

#SisterhoodOfTheTravelingPants is getting a musical. Needless to say my life is complete pic.twitter.com/qEM2P44x7I — Rachel (@Rachel_Dietert) July 17, 2018

It’s not yet clear if the show will make its way to Broadway or who will play the four leading ladies. The movie is being adapted for the stage by Blue Spruce Productions, Variety reports. No premiere date has been announced as of yet.