Sister Act 3 Confirmed, Whoopi Goldberg to Star and Produce Alongside Tyler Perry

The new sequel will debut on Disney+

By Georgia Slater
December 11, 2020 09:03 AM
Whoopi Goldberg (left) and Tyler Perry
| Credit: Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Hallelujah!

Sister Act 3 is officially in development, with Whoopi Goldberg set to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier nearly 30 years after the actress first starred as the lounge singer turned nun.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey announced the exciting news on Thursday during Disney Investor Day, also noting that Tyler Perry has signed on to produce alongside Goldberg.

The film, which follows 1992's Sister Act and 1993's Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, will debut on Disney+.

Goldberg, 65, has long advocated for another Sister Act installment, teasing the possibility of a third film in October.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James CordenGoldberg revealed that she had been trying to get the cast back together.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it," Goldberg said. "And then quite recently, it turns out, that may not be true. People may want to see it."

She continued, "So, we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

Goldberg said the first two films were "fun and it feels good."

"And you know, nobody's mad," she continued. "It's just, listen — bad singing, great singing, OK singing, and then nuns. What's better than that?"

Kathy Najimy, Whoopi Goldberg and Wendy Makkena in Sister Act
| Credit: Everett

The View co-host played Deloris, a lounge singer who joins a convent after being placed in a witness protection program to stay away from a pimp. The film earned over $230 million at the box office and became an instant hit.

Sister Act 3 will mark the fourth collaboration between Goldberg and Perry, 51.

The pair most recently worked together on Nobody's Fool with Tiffany Haddish in 2018.

While promoting the film on Watch What Happens Live with Andy CohenPerry teased the idea of another Sister Act movie starring Goldberg and Haddish.

"The two of them in Sister Act, that should happen. Let's make it happen," he said.

