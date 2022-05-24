The actress and her husband share two children who they raised away from the limelight in Virginia

Sissy Spacek Has Some Words of Advice After 50 Years of Marriage: 'Pick Your Battles'

Sissy Spacek is sharing the secret to a long marriage.

The Carrie actress, 72, spoke with Esquire in an interview published Monday about her latest role in Amazon Prime's Night Sky and her marriage to her husband of 50 years, Jack Fisk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Spacek told the magazine that she pulled from her own life when finding inspiration for the role of Irene York, a woman who is grieving the loss of their son along with her husband.

"It was the relationship between Franklin and Irene that really pulled me in," she said of the part in the series. "One of the things I recognized in her was she had this long term relationship with her husband. I've had that with my husband. 50 years. It's crazy. It goes so fast."

Spacek and her husband left Los Angeles years back and raised their two children in Virginia, the magazine reported. The couple now have two grandchildren as well.

Sissy Spacek Sissy Spacek | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

When asked if she had any advice after five decades of marriage, Spacek kept it simple by saying, "Just pick your battles."

Speaking of how she related to her character in the Amazon series, Spacek reflected on her own marriage to the production designer.

"I recognized in Irene that when you've been married that long, sometimes you want to bop them on the head," she said. "You want to strangle them. That's just part of the long term relationship. You go through so many things that it just deepens and deepens and deepens."

Spacek said that she has learned a lot from her husband over the years, whom she called a "wonderful artist."

"He's phenomenal, and I learned so much from him about the artist's life, and about work, and what it involves, and how much you have to give," she said. "You have to give everything up and be focused when you're working. We've shared that."