Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen.

On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk).

The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to their "small town in the heart of the country" to care for his sick father, according to an official synopsis. "While home, Sam falls for a local woman, Kate (Fisk). And at the same time, Bill starts to fall for her mom Tina (Spacek). But finding love is complicated and for these four, it is no different."

The film's trailer showcases the meet-cute that takes place when Sam and Bill, whom Sam only refers to via first name, run into Tina and Kate when Tina and Kate's car breaks down outside a church.

"So do you guys always pick up ladies in the church parking lot?" Kate asks on the ride home, to which Bill replies: "Totally."

Vertical Entertainment US

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As Sam expresses interest in Kate, Bill and Tina independently embark on a romance of their own, and each confront their past to make their newfound romantic relationships work.

Vertical Entertainment US

"If you want to get a girl like that, you've got to start acting like a man," Bill tells Sam in the trailer. "You're working at the chocolate factory, you're drawing pictures, not to mention the fact that you're still living under my roof."

"You know what you need? You need to get laid," Sam tells his father.

As the trailer closes, Sam explains to Kate that he's been calling his father by his first name since he was a teen. "Bill thinks only children should call their fathers Dad," he tells Kate over coffee. "The fun started when I was 16."

Hoffman and Spacek are not the only major Hollywood families associated with the production: Sam & Kate is written and directed by Darren Le Gallo, who is married to Amy Adams.

Sam & Kate is out Nov. 11.