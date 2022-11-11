Sissy Spacek's Daughter Turned Down Playing Mom's 'Carrie' Role in a Reboot: 'Didn't Feel Necessary'

Schuyler Fisk declined to play one of mom Sissy Spacek's most iconic roles in a followup movie.

The singer/actress, who stars opposite Spacek in the new film Sam & Kate, revealed to Yahoo! Entertainment that she was once asked to portray Spacek's Oscar-nominated role from 1976's Carrie but turned it down.

"They did approach me. I don't remember which incarnation it was — I just knew it would be me reprising her role," said Fisk. "It just didn't feel like the right thing for so many reasons, so it was never gonna happen. I feel like Carrie is such an epic film as it is, so the idea of trying to do anything else to recreate it just didn't feel necessary."

She added, "It was sweet that they thought of me. But it just wasn't the right thing."

Spacek played Carrie White, a bullied high school girl who discovers she has dangerous telekinetic powers, in the Stephen King adaptation directed by Brian De Palma. The Rage: Carrie 2 came out in 1999, and a TV movie version debuted in 2002. Chloë Grace Moretz starred in the 2013 iteration, which was directed by Kimberly Peirce.

Sissy Spacek and Schuyler Fisk at premiere of Sam & Kate on Oct. 28, 2022. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Fisk recalled a story from her childhood when she and her family drove by a drive-in movie theater playing Carrie — as one of her mom's nude scenes was playing.

"There's a funny story my parents tell: When I was a little kid, young, young, I was in the back of a car and we were driving down an interstate, I think it was in Dallas. But I guess they were playing Carrie on a big outdoor drive-in theater, and it was the shower scene. They were like, 'Oh God, block her eyes!' I'm like, 'There's mama!' "

Fisk admitted she hasn't seen all of Spacek's movies — "I've seen a good number of them!" — but that she counts herself Spacek's biggest fan: "I'm so proud of her. I just think she's so amazing. She's smart and driven and talented, and she's really committed to doing good work."

Sam & Kate, written and directed by Darren Le Gallo, is in select theaters now and available on demand and digital Nov. 18.