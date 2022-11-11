Entertainment Movies Sissy Spacek's Daughter Turned Down Playing Mom's 'Carrie' Role in a Reboot: 'Didn't Feel Necessary' Schuyler Fisk said the opportunity to take on mom Sissy Spacek's role from 1976's Carrie "didn't feel like the right thing for so many reasons" By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 11, 2022 03:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty, United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock Schuyler Fisk declined to play one of mom Sissy Spacek's most iconic roles in a followup movie. The singer/actress, who stars opposite Spacek in the new film Sam & Kate, revealed to Yahoo! Entertainment that she was once asked to portray Spacek's Oscar-nominated role from 1976's Carrie but turned it down. "They did approach me. I don't remember which incarnation it was — I just knew it would be me reprising her role," said Fisk. "It just didn't feel like the right thing for so many reasons, so it was never gonna happen. I feel like Carrie is such an epic film as it is, so the idea of trying to do anything else to recreate it just didn't feel necessary." She added, "It was sweet that they thought of me. But it just wasn't the right thing." Spacek played Carrie White, a bullied high school girl who discovers she has dangerous telekinetic powers, in the Stephen King adaptation directed by Brian De Palma. The Rage: Carrie 2 came out in 1999, and a TV movie version debuted in 2002. Chloë Grace Moretz starred in the 2013 iteration, which was directed by Kimberly Peirce. Sissy Spacek's Daughter Schuyler Fisk Recalls Playing 'Rough' with Mom's Oscar Growing Up Sissy Spacek and Schuyler Fisk at premiere of Sam & Kate on Oct. 28, 2022. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Fisk recalled a story from her childhood when she and her family drove by a drive-in movie theater playing Carrie — as one of her mom's nude scenes was playing. "There's a funny story my parents tell: When I was a little kid, young, young, I was in the back of a car and we were driving down an interstate, I think it was in Dallas. But I guess they were playing Carrie on a big outdoor drive-in theater, and it was the shower scene. They were like, 'Oh God, block her eyes!' I'm like, 'There's mama!' " Fisk admitted she hasn't seen all of Spacek's movies — "I've seen a good number of them!" — but that she counts herself Spacek's biggest fan: "I'm so proud of her. I just think she's so amazing. She's smart and driven and talented, and she's really committed to doing good work." Sam & Kate, written and directed by Darren Le Gallo, is in select theaters now and available on demand and digital Nov. 18.