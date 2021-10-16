"There aren't exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who's 88," Michael Caine said, announcing that he's retiring from acting and focusing on his writing career

Sir Michael Caine Announces Retirement from Acting After Playing His 'Last Part' in Best Sellers

Sir Michael Caine is awarded with the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival opening on August 20, 2021 in Karlovy Vary (Karlsbad), Czech Republic

Michael Caine is taking his final bow.

The two-time Academy Award winner, 88, announced his retirement from acting Friday on the BBC Radio show Kermode and Mayo's Film Review, following what will be his final onscreen appearance in the new film Best Sellers.

"Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really," he explained. "Because I haven't worked for two years, and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can't walk very well.

"And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful. So, I'm now not an actor, I'm a writer, which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up at half past 6 in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed," Caine added.

He stars in Best Sellers as famed cantankerous writer Harris Shaw, who reluctantly agrees to go on a tour promoting his first book in decades, after his publisher Lucy Stanbridge (Aubrey Plaza) tracks him down to help save her late father's publishing house. The film, which shot in Montreal in 2019, also stars Scott Speedman, Cary Elwes and Ellen Wong.

"I think it would be [my last role]," Caine confirmed. "There haven't been any offers, obviously, for two years, because nobody's been making any movies I want to do. But also, I'm 88. There aren't exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who's 88."

Caine made his breakout performance in the 1964 war film Zulu, before going on to star in such films as Alfie (1966), The Italian Job (1969), Get Carter (1971) and The Man Who Would Be King (1975). With two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes under his belt, he's enjoyed a steady amount of work, most recently starring in Christopher Nolan's Tenet and the Charles Dickens reimagining Twist.

The Dressed to Kill actor has also written six books since 1984, with his most recent being Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life, published through Hachette Book Group in 2018.