Single Jim Carrey Says He 'Enjoys' His 'Isolated Life' But Still Dates

Jim Carrey hasn’t given up on love just yet.

The 56-year-old actor revealed that he likes keeping to himself in a new interview with the Radio Times.

“You could describe my home life as an isolated life,” Carrey said, according to the Daily Mail. “I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it’s OK. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it.”

Despite enjoying his alone time, Carrey also admitted that he’s still putting himself out there.

“I love to read and I enjoy painting and working on sculptures,” he said of his free time. “And I date.”

Carrey was previously married to actress Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995. They welcomed Carrey’s only child, daughter Jane, in Sept. 1987 and she went on to compete in the 2012 season of American Idol.

The actor later married his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly in Sept. 1996, though their marriage lasted for less than a year.

Carrey was subsequently linked to Renee Zellwegger for a few years, and the two were engaged for a spell, before he started dating actress Jenny McCarthy after meeting in 2005. The two later split in 2010.

Since then, Carrey’s only other public relationship was with Cathriona White, whom he started dating in 2012. White was found dead from a prescription drug overdose in 2015 and Carrey served as one of the pallbearers at her funeral.

After her death, Carrey issued an emotional note saying he’s “deeply saddened by the passing of my sweet Cathriona.” He added, “She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled.”

The actor was sued for wrongful death in September 2016 by White’s estranged husband Mark Burton, and her mother Brigid Sweetman.

Sweetman and Burton claimed that Carrey obtained the drugs that White used to kill herself under a false name, and provided them to her despite knowing she was prone to depression and had previously attempted suicide. Furthermore, they alleged that Carrey gave White “three STDs without warning her.”

Carrey filed a countersuit in 2017, claiming the lawsuits were an attempt to extort the actor. He also released a statement after the lawsuit denying any culpability in her death.

“What a terrible shame. It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man’s lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the evil in this world,” the statement read. “I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved. Cat’s troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone’s control. I really hope that some day soon people will stop trying to profit from this and let her rest in peace.”

The lawsuit against the actor was dismissed in Feb. 2018.