Sing 2 Trailer Finds the Star-Studded Cast on a Bigger Mission - with Some Help from U2's Bono!

The gang is back!

The first trailer for Sing 2, a sequel to the blockbuster 2016 animated movie, dropped on Thursday, with the star-studded cast back voicing the beloved characters.

The sequel finds Matthew McConaughey's Buster trying to get his New Moon Theater group a big show. When Nick Kroll's Gunter says he can get rock legend Clay Calloway - a recluse who hasn't been seen in years - to sign on, the gang has to find a way to convince him to sing again in order to save their show.

In a star-studded twist, the trailer reveals Clay is voiced by real-life rock legend Bono!

The movie also stars Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, Scarlett Johansson as Ash, Taron Egerton as Johnny, Tori Kelly as Meena and Halsey and Bobby Cannavale as Porsha and Jimmy Crystal.

Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti also join the cast for the second go-around.

Ahead of the trailer's reveal, the movie's official Twitter account posted a video of the A-List cast hyping up the trailer.

The video featured the cast asking if fans are ready and previewing the fun to come in the movie.

The video wraps up with actor Nick Offerman saying, "Please enjoy this new trailer, which is actually just a shorter version of the movie."

Popular singers like Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and even one of U2's biggest hits are heard in the clip, giving a taste of the music to come.