The Stars Are Back for Sing 2! See the Cute Characters and the A-List Actors Who Voice Them

The follow-up to the wildly popular 2016 film, directed by Garth Jennings, drops on Dec. 22

By Kate Hogan and Mia McNiece November 03, 2021 08:00 AM

1 of 12

See Sing 2!

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

Five years after the original film came out, Sing 2 debuts on Dec. 22. The sequel follows Matthew McConaughey's determined koala Buster Moon, who leads a group of fabulous performers to the stage. But to make it to an even bigger venue, they have to convince the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (played by Bono) to join them, and get past mean mogul Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale). 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

"In this film for Buster the stakes are higher, there is more stress," McConaughey tells PEOPLE of his character. "He's more vulnerable in this film than he was in Sing."

Yet, the actor continues, "There is so much you can learn from Buster Moon in life about leadership. He has traits of persistence and resilience and he is able to take illusions and turn them into dreams and then he makes those dreams reality."

3 of 12

Reese Witherspoon as Rosita

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

Witherspoon is also returning as pig Rosita, a talented mother whose starring role gets taken away by ... 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Halsey as Porsha

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

... Halsey's wolf Porsha. The newcomer joins the cast as Jimmy Crystal's spoiled yet talented daughter, who is looking to steal the spotlight.

Advertisement

5 of 12

Tori Kelly as Meena

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

Kelly returns as elephant Meena, who really grew from film one to two, the singer says.

"In the first movie Meena is overwhelmingly shy, so much so that it holds her back, but what I love the most is that toward the end of the film and now, especially in Sing 2 Meena is able to overcome her stage fright with the help and support of her friends and family," Kelly tells PEOPLE. "We see Meena really grow into herself and I think that mirrors a lot of my own life and story."

6 of 12

Scarlett Johansson as Ash

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

Johansson's punk porcupine also comes back for the second film, playing a key role in coaxing Clay Calloway out of his reclusive state. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Nick Kroll as Gunter

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

"I loved having all the new colors of his personality come through," Kroll tells PEOPLE of his pig Gunter's bigger role in Sing 2. "It's such a stacked cast of talented performers, and being part of an animated film means everyone can see it and enjoy it. It sounds so cheesy but it really is fun for the whole family."

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Taron Egerton as Johnny

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

Egerton's teen gorilla Johnny gets to show off his vocals (he belts some Shawn Mendes in an earlier trailer), which should come as no surprise given how well he performed in 2019's Elton John biopic Rocketman. 

Advertisement

9 of 12

Bono as Clay Calloway

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

Making his animated film debut, the U2 frontman steps into the role of lion Calloway, the missing piece to Buster's big break. 

"The first Sing was masterful. I loved it so much," Bono tells EW. "The part of the lion who's lost his roar touched me. Method acting was not a problem here ... I just had to get in touch with my inner big cat."

U2 is one of the many musical acts featured in Sing 2; the list includes Billie Eilish, Drake, The Weeknd, Prince, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Letitia Wright as Nooshy

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

Another new addition to the cast, the Black Panther star plays cool cat Nooshy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Pharrell Williams as Alfonso

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

Fans will recognize the singer's smooth vocals coming from elephant Alfonso. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

Eric André as Darius

Credit: Marco Grob/Universal Pictures

A pal of Kroll's, André's Darius will provide comic relief along with Chelsea Peretti's Suki.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan and Mia McNiece
    `