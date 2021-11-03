The Stars Are Back for Sing 2! See the Cute Characters and the A-List Actors Who Voice Them
The follow-up to the wildly popular 2016 film, directed by Garth Jennings, drops on Dec. 22
See Sing 2!
Five years after the original film came out, Sing 2 debuts on Dec. 22. The sequel follows Matthew McConaughey's determined koala Buster Moon, who leads a group of fabulous performers to the stage. But to make it to an even bigger venue, they have to convince the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (played by Bono) to join them, and get past mean mogul Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale).
Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon
"In this film for Buster the stakes are higher, there is more stress," McConaughey tells PEOPLE of his character. "He's more vulnerable in this film than he was in Sing."
Yet, the actor continues, "There is so much you can learn from Buster Moon in life about leadership. He has traits of persistence and resilience and he is able to take illusions and turn them into dreams and then he makes those dreams reality."
Reese Witherspoon as Rosita
Witherspoon is also returning as pig Rosita, a talented mother whose starring role gets taken away by ...
Halsey as Porsha
... Halsey's wolf Porsha. The newcomer joins the cast as Jimmy Crystal's spoiled yet talented daughter, who is looking to steal the spotlight.
Tori Kelly as Meena
Kelly returns as elephant Meena, who really grew from film one to two, the singer says.
"In the first movie Meena is overwhelmingly shy, so much so that it holds her back, but what I love the most is that toward the end of the film and now, especially in Sing 2 Meena is able to overcome her stage fright with the help and support of her friends and family," Kelly tells PEOPLE. "We see Meena really grow into herself and I think that mirrors a lot of my own life and story."
Scarlett Johansson as Ash
Johansson's punk porcupine also comes back for the second film, playing a key role in coaxing Clay Calloway out of his reclusive state.
Nick Kroll as Gunter
"I loved having all the new colors of his personality come through," Kroll tells PEOPLE of his pig Gunter's bigger role in Sing 2. "It's such a stacked cast of talented performers, and being part of an animated film means everyone can see it and enjoy it. It sounds so cheesy but it really is fun for the whole family."
Taron Egerton as Johnny
Egerton's teen gorilla Johnny gets to show off his vocals (he belts some Shawn Mendes in an earlier trailer), which should come as no surprise given how well he performed in 2019's Elton John biopic Rocketman.
Bono as Clay Calloway
Making his animated film debut, the U2 frontman steps into the role of lion Calloway, the missing piece to Buster's big break.
"The first Sing was masterful. I loved it so much," Bono tells EW. "The part of the lion who's lost his roar touched me. Method acting was not a problem here ... I just had to get in touch with my inner big cat."
U2 is one of the many musical acts featured in Sing 2; the list includes Billie Eilish, Drake, The Weeknd, Prince, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.
Letitia Wright as Nooshy
Another new addition to the cast, the Black Panther star plays cool cat Nooshy.
Pharrell Williams as Alfonso
Fans will recognize the singer's smooth vocals coming from elephant Alfonso.
Eric André as Darius
A pal of Kroll's, André's Darius will provide comic relief along with Chelsea Peretti's Suki.
