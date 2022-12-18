Simu Liu Says Working on 'Barbie' Film Was 'So Much Fun': 'The Dancing, the Laughing, All of That'

"I'm really excited for people to watch more," Simu Liu told PEOPLE of the upcoming Barbie movie in which he stars alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 18, 2022 06:09 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Simu Liu attends UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Simu Liu is thrilled to be involved in the upcoming Barbie movie.

The Marvel star, 33, spoke to PEOPLE about his experience making the upcoming Greta Gerwig-helmed movie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, while attending the 20th Unforgettable Gala on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

"It was pretty much what you see in the trailer," he said of the movie's first teaser, which Warner Bros. dropped the day before. "I feel like you can kind of surmise what kind of experience we had filming it just by watching the trailer. It's so much fun."

"The dancing, the laughing, all of that. That was every single day for us on set. So now to finally see that in a work form is actually surreal because we just felt like we were having fun the whole time," Liu added.

"But I'm really excited for people to watch more. I think there will be one more trailer that comes out before the movie, but I think it's great to keep the audience guessing, and I can't wait for them to see."

Simu Liu. Barbie Movie. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Narrated by Helen Mirren, the 74-second sneak peek is filmed in the style of 2001: A Space Odyssey, giving a nod to how Barbie first changed the landscape for toys in 1959. Dressed as the first Barbie, Robbie, 32, winks at the camera before teasing glimpses of the colorful film.

Written by Gerwig, 39, and her partner Noah Baumbach, the cast also includes Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and America Ferrera.

Coming off of controversy regarding the doll in years prior, Robbie previously spoke to British Vogue about some misconceptions surrounding the film soon after news of the production broke, acknowledging that the brand "comes with a lot of baggage."

"People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,'" she said last June. "Then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't....'"

RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Neon at Venice Beach While Filming Barbie Movie

In July, when PEOPLE asked Gosling, 42, what it was like to "break the internet" with playful online reactions to the first look at his portrayal of Ken, he joked, "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gosling continued: "We've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."

Barbie premieres July 21, 2023 in theaters.

Related Articles
Barbie movie
'Barbie' Teaser Trailer: See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in First Glimpse of Greta Gerwig's Movie
margot robbie
Margot Robbie Teases Barbie's Dreamhouses in Movie: 'Everything You Ever Dreamed Of'
BARBIE Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Teases Upcoming 'Barbie' Film: Fans 'Don't Have Any Idea What to Expect'
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Says Her Kids Have No Idea She's Starring in 'Barbie' Film: 'They're Still Too Young'
Margot Robbie as Barbie
See Margot Robbie in Her All-Pink Barbie Costume on Set of Upcoming Greta Gerwig–Directed Movie
Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Margot Robbie
Issa Rae and Michael Cera Join Cast of Margot Robbie's Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie
Los Angeles, CA - Will Ferrell arrives on the set of upcoming "Barbie" movie shooting in Los Angeles. We see Will dressed in a pink shirt and tie while making his way to the movie set. Margot hides under a black umbrella but we catch a glimpse of her pink Barbie outfit. Pictured: Will Ferrell BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; Los Angeles, CA - Margot Robbie makes her way to the set of upcoming "Barbie" movie wearing Barbie's signature pink look! Pictured: Margot Robbie BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Will Ferrell Dresses Up in Pink Tie on Set of Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie with Margot Robbie
ryan gosling, eva mendes
Eva Mendes Asked to Keep Ryan Gosling's Ken Underwear from 'Barbie' Movie: 'I'm Wearing It Right Now'
ryan gosling, eva mendes
Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's First Character Photo from 'Barbie' Movie: 'That's My Ken'
Ryan Gosling on Jimmy Kimmel Live Ken barbie movie. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9uHZ2uQ8YI
Ryan Gosling Jokes About People 'Clutching Their Pearls' Over His Shirtless Ken Photo for 'Barbie'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Greta Gerwig attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Pier on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Greta Gerwig Says She Took on 'Barbie' Movie with Fleeting Fear: 'This Could Be a Career-Ender'
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attends the White Noise New York Film Festival Opening Night Screening on September 30, 2022 in New York City
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Relationship Timeline
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Simu Liu Jokes That Meeting Girlfriend Allison Hsu's Parents at Christmastime Will Be 'Stressful'
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson Head to Wimbledon, Plus Maluma, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and More
Tracee ELlis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Her Beauty Line to London, Plus Simu Liu, Sofia Carson, Maya Hawke and More