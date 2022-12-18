Simu Liu Says Working on 'Barbie' Film Was 'So Much Fun': 'The Dancing, the Laughing, All of That'

Simu Liu is thrilled to be involved in the upcoming Barbie movie.

The Marvel star, 33, spoke to PEOPLE about his experience making the upcoming Greta Gerwig-helmed movie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, while attending the 20th Unforgettable Gala on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

"It was pretty much what you see in the trailer," he said of the movie's first teaser, which Warner Bros. dropped the day before. "I feel like you can kind of surmise what kind of experience we had filming it just by watching the trailer. It's so much fun."

"The dancing, the laughing, all of that. That was every single day for us on set. So now to finally see that in a work form is actually surreal because we just felt like we were having fun the whole time," Liu added.

"But I'm really excited for people to watch more. I think there will be one more trailer that comes out before the movie, but I think it's great to keep the audience guessing, and I can't wait for them to see."

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Narrated by Helen Mirren, the 74-second sneak peek is filmed in the style of 2001: A Space Odyssey, giving a nod to how Barbie first changed the landscape for toys in 1959. Dressed as the first Barbie, Robbie, 32, winks at the camera before teasing glimpses of the colorful film.

Written by Gerwig, 39, and her partner Noah Baumbach, the cast also includes Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and America Ferrera.

Coming off of controversy regarding the doll in years prior, Robbie previously spoke to British Vogue about some misconceptions surrounding the film soon after news of the production broke, acknowledging that the brand "comes with a lot of baggage."

"People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,'" she said last June. "Then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't....'"

RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Neon at Venice Beach While Filming Barbie Movie

In July, when PEOPLE asked Gosling, 42, what it was like to "break the internet" with playful online reactions to the first look at his portrayal of Ken, he joked, "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gosling continued: "We've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."

Barbie premieres July 21, 2023 in theaters.