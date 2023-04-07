Simu Liu Says He Texted 'String of Emojis' to Michelle Yeoh After Her Historic Oscar Win (Exclusive)

"She is such a special soul and deserves every single ounce of the accolades," Simu Liu tells PEOPLE of the Oscar winner

By Kimberlee Speakman
and Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 7, 2023 10:56 AM
Michelle Yeoh, Simu Liu, attend the "Shang-Chi" premiere screening on August 26, 2021 in London, England.
Michelle Yeoh and Simu Liu in 2021. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Simu Liu was just as excited about Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win as the rest of the world.

The One True Loves actor, 33, tells PEOPLE he congratulated his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings costar Yeoh, 60, after she won her Best Actress Oscar last month for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"I texted her a string of emojis and then my heartfelt congratulations," says Liu. "She is such a special soul and deserves every single ounce of the accolades and the recognition she's gotten this entire awards season."

Yeoh's movie also won Best Picture plus several other top prizes at this year's Academy Awards. Liu says he's inspired by the film's success.

"It has been such a joy watching the entire case of Everything Everywhere and watching the Daniels be recognized for this story about generational trauma starring an Asian American character," says Liu. "It's truly, I think, indicative of the progress of how far we've come in these last few years. Not to say that the work is ever done, but it is just such an incredible feeling."

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Michelle Yeoh. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

He adds, "It makes me feel seen as an Asian Canadian, Asian American, myself. It makes me feel really excited about continuing to tell stories from refreshing new perspectives."

Yeoh became the first Asian woman in history to win the award the Oscar for Best Actress. She told reporters backstage after the big win, "This is actually a historical moment, and I have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, embracing diversity and true representation."

"I think this is something that we have been working so hard towards for a very long time, and tonight we freaking broke that glass ceiling," she added. "I Kung Fu'd it out and shattered it, and we need this because there are so many who felt unseen, unheard."

"It's not just the Asian community," she continued. "This is for the Asian community and anyone who has been identified as a minority."

One True Loves is in theaters Friday then on digital April 14.

