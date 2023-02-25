Simu Liu Teases That Shang-Chi Will Team Up with Other Marvel Superheros 'Sooner Than You Think'

"I'm such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them," the Shang-Chi star told PEOPLE of starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Scott Huver
and Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 25, 2023 07:54 PM
Simu Liu
Simu Liu. Photo: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Simu Liu is teasing that he will cross paths with other Marvel actors onscreen in the near future.

The Shang-Chi actor, 33, chatted with PEOPLE at the Academy of Motion Arts & Sciences Sci-Tech Awards on Friday evening, where he said that another Marvel superhero film is on the horizon that will feature his character interacting with other big comic book stars.

"I'm such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game," Liu said of being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I think that's what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan."

"And who knows, they might see something sooner than you think," he teased of a future superhero hero team-up. "We'll see."

Though there hasn't been any official news from Disney or Marvel on a Shang-Chi sequel, Liu currently has a much-anticipated appearance in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which comes out later this year, to look forward to.

He told PEOPLE that being on the Barbie film set was a great "opportunity," as it was so different from what he did in Shang-Chi.

RELATED Video: Simu Liu Recreates Adorable Childhood Photo with Duck Over 20 Years Later

"The invitation to participate [is] certainly very humbling," he said of starring in the forthcoming film. "I'm extremely honored to have even been given the opportunity to play in that sandbox with such incredible auteurs every step of the way."

"[I'm honored] just getting to do something completely different than the Marvel thing and fighting, and letting it be about the dance and the color and the vibrancy of that movie," Liu continued.

In December, after the movie's first teaser dropped, Liu opened up about his experience on the set of the Margot Robbie-led film, saying filming was "so much fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The dancing, the laughing, all of that. That was every single day for us on set. So now to finally see that in a work form is actually surreal because we just felt like we were having fun the whole time," he explained.

"But I'm really excited for people to watch more," Liu added. "I think there will be one more trailer that comes out before the movie, but I think it's great to keep the audience guessing, and I can't wait for them to see."

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.

Related Articles
Hugh Jackman The Wolverine - 2013
Hugh Jackman Says He Has 'Done Some Damage' to His Voice from 'Growling and Yelling' as Wolverine
Simu Liu
Marvel Star Simu Liu Goes Shirtless and Flaunts His Toned Abs on Tiffany & Co. Red Carpet
Simu Liu, Quentin Tarantino
Simu Liu Responds After Quentin Tarantino Says Marvel Actors Are 'Not Movie Stars'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Simu Liu attends UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Simu Liu Says 'Barbie' Is 'About Finding Your Inner Beauty': 'You Don't Have to Be Blonde, White'
Samuel L. Jackson and Quentin Tarantino
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Slam: Chadwick Boseman Is 'a Movie Star'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Simu Liu attends UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Simu Liu Says Working on 'Barbie' Film Was 'So Much Fun': 'The Dancing, the Laughing, All of That'
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
Stephen Dorff at the IndieWire Sundance Studio, Presented by Dropbox on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Stephen Dorff Calls Modern Superhero Movies 'Garbage' Compared to 'Blade' : 'Their Movies Suck'
Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Margot Robbie Praises the 'Good Vibes' of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Set
Barbie movie
'Barbie' Teaser Trailer: See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in First Glimpse of Greta Gerwig's Movie
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Simu Liu Jokes That Meeting Girlfriend Allison Hsu's Parents at Christmastime Will Be 'Stressful'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Greta Gerwig attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Pier on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Greta Gerwig Says She Took on 'Barbie' Movie with Fleeting Fear: 'This Could Be a Career-Ender'
margot robbie
Margot Robbie Recreates Barbie's Iconic Retro 1959 Swimsuit Look in 'Barbie' Trailer
X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman, 2006
Hugh Jackman Says It Will Take '6 Months' to Get in Wolverine Shape for 'Deadpool 3'
Hugh Jackman The Wolverine - 2013
Hugh Jackman Denies Taking Steroids to Play Wolverine: 'I Just Did It the Old School Way'
margot robbie
Margot Robbie Teases Barbie's Dreamhouses in Movie: 'Everything You Ever Dreamed Of'