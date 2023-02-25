Simu Liu Teases That Shang-Chi Will Team Up with Other Marvel Superheros 'Sooner Than You Think'

Simu Liu is teasing that he will cross paths with other Marvel actors onscreen in the near future.

The Shang-Chi actor, 33, chatted with PEOPLE at the Academy of Motion Arts & Sciences Sci-Tech Awards on Friday evening, where he said that another Marvel superhero film is on the horizon that will feature his character interacting with other big comic book stars.

"I'm such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game," Liu said of being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I think that's what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan."

"And who knows, they might see something sooner than you think," he teased of a future superhero hero team-up. "We'll see."

Though there hasn't been any official news from Disney or Marvel on a Shang-Chi sequel, Liu currently has a much-anticipated appearance in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which comes out later this year, to look forward to.

He told PEOPLE that being on the Barbie film set was a great "opportunity," as it was so different from what he did in Shang-Chi.

"The invitation to participate [is] certainly very humbling," he said of starring in the forthcoming film. "I'm extremely honored to have even been given the opportunity to play in that sandbox with such incredible auteurs every step of the way."

"[I'm honored] just getting to do something completely different than the Marvel thing and fighting, and letting it be about the dance and the color and the vibrancy of that movie," Liu continued.

In December, after the movie's first teaser dropped, Liu opened up about his experience on the set of the Margot Robbie-led film, saying filming was "so much fun."

"The dancing, the laughing, all of that. That was every single day for us on set. So now to finally see that in a work form is actually surreal because we just felt like we were having fun the whole time," he explained.

"But I'm really excited for people to watch more," Liu added. "I think there will be one more trailer that comes out before the movie, but I think it's great to keep the audience guessing, and I can't wait for them to see."

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.