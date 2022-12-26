Simu Liu Celebrates First Christmas with Girlfriend Allison Hsu

Simu Liu made his relationship with Allison Hsu Instagram official earlier in December

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

Published on December 26, 2022 11:39 AM
Allison Hsu . https://www.instagram.com/stories/simuliu/3001689106493265429/. Simu Liu /Instagram
Photo: Simu Liu/Instagram

Simu Liu spent Christmas with girlfriend Allison Hsu.

Early Monday, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, 33, shared a photo of himself and marketing manager Hsu opening gifts on what appeared to be Christmas morning, writing atop the Instagram Story snapshot, "Happy Holidays."

Two days earlier, Liu posted a series of photos from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's holiday party, which he attended with Hsu plus Jason Y. Lee and Melody Hahm, seemingly on a double date.

The actor shared several snaps of the festive décor, as well as group photos (some with Santa!) alongside pals including Legend, 43.

"Christmas with the legends 🎄," he wrote in the caption.

Liu, who made his relationship with Hsu Instagram official on Dec. 2, said at the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month that he and Hsu were planning to spend the holiday together.

"Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting-the-parents thing which, no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time," the actor told PEOPLE exclusively.

John Legend. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmi_ZFkOFyw/. Simu Liu/Instagram
Simu Liu/Instagram

Liu also recently shared a carousel of pictures of the couple during their holiday abroad on the small island of Anguilla.

"It was great," he said of the tropical vacation with Hsu. "It's pretty cold in L.A. in December, so I got an opportunity to just marinate on a beach for a few days. [It was] pretty awesome."

When it comes to his favorite things about his new girlfriend, the Barbie actor said, "She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes."

As 2022 comes to an end, Liu also discussed his and Hsu's 2023 resolutions.

"Hers is to be a better texter," he told PEOPLE. "Mine is always exercising more, 'cause I'm not. I'm never exercising enough. I think it's maybe put the phone away a little bit more [too]."

"Just try to limit screen time, not spend that much [time on my devices]," he continued. "I feel like we're always just mindlessly scrolling, and there's no more guilty person of that than me."

Liu added, "So maybe if I can limit my screen time, I won't tweet as much. I'm sure my team would love that."

