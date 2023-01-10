Simu Liu Shares Sweet Photos with Girlfriend Allison Hsu: 'Thanks for Making Me Feel Tall'

Simu Liu previously told PEOPLE that girlfriend Allison Hsu is a "fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life"

Published on January 10, 2023
Photo: Simu Liu Instagram

Simu Liu is poking fun at girlfriend Allison Hsu.

The Marvel actor, 33, shared a pair of photos on Instagram Monday smiling with marketing manager Hsu while traveling together. Liu joked in the caption, "thanks for making me feel tall :)"

Liu and Hsu spent the holidays together as they continue traveling the globe. On Dec. 8, she shared photos of their beach "paradise" together on the island of Anguilla, then on Dec. 29, she said she "brought him home" to Taiwan in more happy snapshots.

"from christmas sweater weather to tropical beach and everything in between, you are simply breathtaking," Liu wrote alongside his Anguilla photos earlier in December.

Liu, who made his relationship with Hsu Instagram official on Dec. 2, said at the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles last month that he and Hsu were planning to spend the holiday together.

"Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting-the-parents thing which, no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time," he told PEOPLE at the time.

The Barbie actor also shared his favorite things about his new girlfriend: "She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes."

Simu Liu Shares Holiday Pictures with Girlfriend Allison Hsu: 'You're Simply Breathtaking'
Simu Liu/instagram

As 2022 comes to an end, Liu also discussed his and Hsu's 2023 resolutions. "Hers is to be a better texter," he said. "Mine is always exercising more, 'cause I'm not. I'm never exercising enough. I think it's maybe put the phone away a little bit more [too]."

"Just try to limit screen time, not spend that much [time on my devices]," he continued. "I feel like we're always just mindlessly scrolling, and there's no more guilty person of that than me. So maybe if I can limit my screen time, I won't tweet as much — I'm sure my team would love that."

