Simu Liu Shares Holiday Pictures with Girlfriend Allison Hsu: 'You're Simply Breathtaking'

Simu Liu took his new lady on a tropical vacation.

On Saturday, the Marvel star shared a carousel of images featuring himself and his girlfriend Allison Hsu during their holiday abroad on the small island of Anguilla while gushing over his newfound love.

"From christmas sweater weather to tropical beach and everything in between, you are simply breathtaking," Liu, 33, wrote in the Instagram caption before quipping, "obviously referring to my @benballer chain 😉."

One snap shows the pair posing closely with each other at the beach while donning their swimsuits and flashing their smiles to the camera. Another features the couple standing by a pool overlooking a breathtaking view of the ocean and sunset.

His friends and followers flocked into the comment section to complement the couple including Chelsea Handler and Olivia Munn. "Look at you two. How sweet!" Handler, 47, wrote, meanwhile, Munn, 42, added, "Y'all are fit 😍."

Hsu also posted a series of photos from the holiday to her Instagram account, simply captioning them, "♡ paradise."

In response, Liu commented on the post, "wowowowowwoowwow back2back on tha grid."

Earlier this month, the Shang Chi actor made his romance with Hsu Instagram official by posting a sweet snap of the pair posing together at the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles on the social media platform.

Liu was previously linked to actress Jade Bender earlier this year. However, in September, Liu confirmed he was single again at the tech conference Dreamforce in San Francisco, per SFGate.com.

He alluded to a potential breakup with Bender during a question-and-answer segment at the conference regarding an Instagram post he shared about mental health.

"I experienced moments where I'm living my dream and it didn't quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself," Liu said at the time. "I'm also going through a breakup. That's probably also contributing to it but that's okay, I'll be okay."