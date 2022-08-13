Simu Liu Seen Holding Hands with Girlfriend Jade Bender After Leaving a Dinner Date Together

Simu Liu is proudly showing off his new lady!

On Friday night, the Marvel actor was spotted walking hand in hand with girlfriend Jade Bender after the pair enjoyed a dinner date together at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif.

During the outing, Liu, 33, wore a white T-shirt with a pair of blue denim jeans and white sneakers; meanwhile, Bender, 24, donned matching denim jeans and sneakers with a black top underneath an oversized t-shirt. The duo appeared in great spirits flashing big smiles to the camera while leaving the establishment.

Last week, the lovebirds attended the Los Angeles premiere of the action-comedy Bullet Train at the Regency Village Theater. Sporting an all-gray suit, Liu posed on the red carpet, standing close next to the Senior Year actress, who wore a green dress and heels for the occasion.

At one point at the premiere, Liu showed off his dance moves for the cameras as Bender playfully cheered him on and reacted with a "wow."

Liu and Bender made their red carpet debut as a couple last month at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

That red-carpet date night came a few weeks after Liu and Bender were spotted at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! together in L.A. Just a week before Liu's appearance on the late-night talk show, the pair had been seen leaving dinner in West Hollywood.

The duo also went Instagram official following their red carpet debut. During their trip to Comic-Con, Bender documented the outing with a series of photos on her Instagram. The last photo in the gallery included a photo of her and Liu laughing, marking their first Instagram post together with Liu playfully commenting on the post, writing, "The way I have zero photocreds."

Bender and Liu seem to have first met years ago, having posed together at the 2019 Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills.