Simu Liu Seen Holding Hands with Girlfriend Jade Bender After Leaving a Dinner Date Together

The pair first sparked romance rumors in June after stepping out together in Los Angeles but have reportedly known each other for a few years

By
Published on August 13, 2022 12:34 PM
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simu Liu and girlfriend Jade Bender hold hands while leaving dinner at Catch in West Hollywood. Pictured: Simu Liu, Jade Bender BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BACKGRID

Simu Liu is proudly showing off his new lady!

On Friday night, the Marvel actor was spotted walking hand in hand with girlfriend Jade Bender after the pair enjoyed a dinner date together at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif.

During the outing, Liu, 33, wore a white T-shirt with a pair of blue denim jeans and white sneakers; meanwhile, Bender, 24, donned matching denim jeans and sneakers with a black top underneath an oversized t-shirt. The duo appeared in great spirits flashing big smiles to the camera while leaving the establishment.

Simu Liu Makes Red Carpet Debut with Jade Bender Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13039854eq) Simu Liu ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles - 20 Jul 2022
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Last week, the lovebirds attended the Los Angeles premiere of the action-comedy Bullet Train at the Regency Village Theater. Sporting an all-gray suit, Liu posed on the red carpet, standing close next to the Senior Year actress, who wore a green dress and heels for the occasion.

At one point at the premiere, Liu showed off his dance moves for the cameras as Bender playfully cheered him on and reacted with a "wow."

Liu and Bender made their red carpet debut as a couple last month at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

That red-carpet date night came a few weeks after Liu and Bender were spotted at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! together in L.A. Just a week before Liu's appearance on the late-night talk show, the pair had been seen leaving dinner in West Hollywood.

The duo also went Instagram official following their red carpet debut. During their trip to Comic-Con, Bender documented the outing with a series of photos on her Instagram. The last photo in the gallery included a photo of her and Liu laughing, marking their first Instagram post together with Liu playfully commenting on the post, writing, "The way I have zero photocreds."

RELATED: Simu Liu Is All Grown Up! The Star Details Rescuing Ducklings at 10 with His Dad: "It Was the Best"

Bender and Liu seem to have first met years ago, having posed together at the 2019 Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills.

Related Articles
Simu Liu and Jade Bender 'Bullet Train' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Aug 2022
Simu Liu and Jade Bender Have Playful Date Night at 'Bullet Train' L.A. Premiere
Canadian actor Simu Liu and actress Jade Bender attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, August 1, 2022
Simu Liu and Jade Bender's Relationship Timeline
Simu Liu Makes Red Carpet Debut with Jade Bender at 2022 ESPY Awards
Simu Liu and Jade Bender Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2022 ESPY Awards
Simu Liu
Simu Liu Brings Actress Jade Bender to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Taping a Week After Dinner Date
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III walk home in Soho in New York City
Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Enjoy Walk Together in N.Y.C.
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus A$AP Rocky, Maggie Rogers, NPH & David Burtka and More
Olivia Rodrigo
'High School Musical' Premieres in L.A., Plus Jessica Biel, Maren Morris and More
Mindy Kaling BJ Novak
Mindy Kaling Supports B.J. Novak in L.A., Plus Kevin Hart, Reese Witherspoon & Gugu Mbatha-Raw and More
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Visits Chicago, Plus Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, the 'Not Okay' Premiere and More
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu keeps it casual as he steps out for a late dinner at Catch LA with a mystery date in West Hollywood. Pictured: Simu Liu BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Simu Liu Steps Out with 'Senior Year' Actress Jade Bender for Dinner in L.A.
StarTracks 7/25
Kevin & Kyra Cuddle Up in L.A., Plus Donald Glover, Lake Bell & Chris Rock and More
Brad Pitt
Hot Guys on Red Carpets This Week, from L.A. to London
EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant spotted in a rare public outing
Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Walk Hand-in-Hand While Shopping in N.Y.C.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Comfy Jeans Celebs Are Loving While Ben Affleck Did Some Heavy Lifting
Katie Holmes and new Boyfriend, Bobby Wooten take a romantic stroll through Central Park in New York City
Katie Holmes' N.Y.C. Outing with New Boyfriend, Musician Bobby Wooten III: 10 Adorable Photos
pete davidson, kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands at 'The Kardashians' Premiere in L.A.