Simu Liu Says He's Always Had 'an Aspiration' to Appear on Broadway: 'I Want to Do It' (Exclusive)

Simu Liu is a Hollywood star — but he's eager to make a name for himself on the stage as well!

While speaking with PEOPLE recently about his new romance movie One True Loves, the Shang-Chi star, 33, said he "grew up with a real reference for theater."

"I was just in New York, and we just caught Ben Platt on Parade. It was actually phenomenal," Liu tells PEOPLE, when asked if there's a chance he could take his talents to Broadway. "And I think I had this ... I don't know if it's like a parrot syndrome, but whenever I see anything that I love, I want to do it."

The actor adds that wanting to take part in anything he feels a passion for extends to music, superhero movies, romantic comedies like One True Loves and the stage.

"I think I've always had a bit of an aspiration for it," Liu says. "I grew up with a real reference for theater. I was able to do it a few times in Canada."

Liu tells PEOPLE that he believes stage acting is "very much an actor's medium, where an actor gets to control the eye of the audience, and there's power in that."

"There's more agency [on the stage] as an artist than kind of showing up to set and then having an editor and director go off into a room and crop the story based on what you do," he adds. "So, that will always be really interesting to me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Liu tells PEOPLE that the opportunity to work with Broadway star Phillipa Soo, 32, "was a big part of the reason I signed on" to make the new movie, which is adapted from author Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2016 novel with the same title.

The film follows a woman named Emma (Soo) who gets engaged to a longtime friend (Liu) some years after her husband Jesse's (Luke Bracey) disappearance, only for Jesse to suddenly return, creating quite the love triangle.

"Some of my favorite memories that I'll take with me is hanging out with her," the actor says of working with Soo, adding that the actress was "just nothing but a joy to be around."

Liu may have to carve out time from what appears to be a busy schedule to appear in a future Broadway production. He's already had one film, Simulant, release in 2023, and is set to appear as one of many versions of Ken in the upcoming movie Barbie in July, in addition to April's One True Loves release.

Beyond that, he recently hinted that his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Shang-Chi could return to team up with the franchise's other superheroes sooner than fans may expect, in addition to a number of projects in the works.

One True Loves is now playing in theaters, and is available on digital on April 14, and on Demand on April 28.