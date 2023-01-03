Simu Liu Says 'Barbie' Is 'About Finding Your Inner Beauty': 'You Don't Have to Be Blonde, White'

Simu Liu said in part that Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie is about "being the best possible version of you"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 11:20 AM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Simu Liu attends UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Simu Liu. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Barbie is boasting a valuable message about "inner beauty," according to Simu Liu.

The 33-year-old actor stars in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Margot Robbie-led film, based on the best-selling, iconic Mattel doll of the same name.

Speaking last month at the 20th Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills, California, Liu said Gerwig, 39, paid special attention to diversity and inclusivity when it came to casting for the film.

"I remember very clearly about some of our big intricate dance sequences. Greta was very, very conscientious about who she cast," he said, according to Vanity Fair.

To that end, "We were able to cast people of different shapes, sizes, differently abled, to all participate in this dance — all under this message of: You don't have to be blonde, white, or X, Y, Z in order to embody what it means to be a Barbie or a Ken," Liu continued.

He added, per VF, "It's really about finding you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Simu Liu. Barbie Movie. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Simu Liu in Barbie (2023). Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Marvel star also spoke to PEOPLE at the event about his experience making the upcoming movie, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken opposite Robbie's Barbie.

"It was pretty much what you see in the trailer," he said of the movie's first teaser, which Warner Bros. dropped the day before. "I feel like you can kind of surmise what kind of experience we had filming it just by watching the trailer. It's so much fun."

"The dancing, the laughing, all of that. That was every single day for us on set. So now to finally see that in a work form is actually surreal because we just felt like we were having fun the whole time," Liu added.

"But I'm really excited for people to watch more. I think there will be one more trailer that comes out before the movie, but I think it's great to keep the audience guessing, and I can't wait for them to see," he said.

Narrated by Helen Mirren, the 74-second sneak peek is filmed in the style of 2001: A Space Odyssey, giving a nod to how Barbie first changed the landscape for toys in 1959. Dressed as the first Barbie, Robbie, 32, winks at the camera before teasing glimpses of the colorful movie.

In July, when PEOPLE asked Gosling, 42, what it was like to "break the internet" with playful online reactions to the first look at his portrayal of Ken, he joked, "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

He continued, "We've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."

Written by Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach, the cast also includes Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and America Ferrera.

Barbie parties into theaters July 21.

Related Articles
Kate Bosworth/Justin Long Exchange Love Notes on Her 40th
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Swap Romantic Notes on Her 40th Birthday: 'My Love and My Light'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe Spends New Year's Eve at the Hospital After Injuring Her Ankle: 'My Clumsy Self'
Courtney Love, Brad PItt
Courtney Love Stands by Claim Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' After Source Denies She Was Cast
Allison williams
Allison Williams Weighs in on Hollywood Nepotism: 'It Doesn't Feel Like a Loss to Admit It'
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson And Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Spotted On A Romantic Stroll In New York City
Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Go for Stroll in New York City
Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair
Kate Hudson Has Hilarious Response About Dane Cook 8 Years After He Named Her His Worst Onscreen Kiss
James Corden Reveals He Auditioned for Hobbit Samwise in Lord of the Rings: I Was 'Not Good'
James Corden Recalls Auditioning to Play a Hobbit in 'Lord of the Rings': I Was 'Not Good'
Justin Bartha, Nicolas Cage National Treasure - 2004
Justin Bartha Says 'National Treasure 3' Would Be a 'No-Brainer' for Him: 'There Is Still Hope'
Ed Helms attends the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Ed Helms Says 'Massive Jump into Fame' After 'Hangover' Caused Him 'Turmoil': 'Total Loss of Control'
Courtney Love Claims She Was Fired from Fight Club for Turning Down Brad Pitt's Kurt Cobain Pitch
Courtney Love Claims She Was Fired from 'Fight Club' for Turning Down Brad Pitt's Kurt Cobain Pitch
Julius Tennon and Honoree Viola Davis attends the Public Counsel's Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner Celebrating Viola Davis at The Beverly Hilton on December 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Viola Davis Recalls First Date with Husband Julius Tennon 23 Years Ago: 'He Was Such a Gentleman'
CHICAGO, Renee Zellweger, 2002
Renée Zellweger 'Was Very Afraid to Sing' for 'Chicago' at First, Director Recalls on 20th Anniversary
M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone.
'M3GAN' Producers Defend Not Going for R Rating: 'Some of the Scariest Movies of All Time Are PG-13'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L-R) Jessica Henwick as Peg, Kate Hudson as Birdie, and Janelle Monáe as Andi.
Kate Hudson Says She Avoided Alcohol Until After Filming Her 'Glass Onion' Bikini Scene
Kate Hudson attends the "Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion" premiere
Kate Hudson Says She Doesn't 'Really Care' About 'the Nepotism Thing': 'We're a Storytelling Family'