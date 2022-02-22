Simu Liu Reveals the Voice Message Tom Holland Left Him After Watching Shang-Chi
Tom Holland is a big fan of fellow Marvel star Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
While attending the Havdalah & BBYO Honors ceremony, Liu, 32, revealed Holland's hilarious reaction to his role in the blockbuster.
As reported by The Direct, while onstage at the ceremony, Liu played a voicemail Holland left him about the film.
"Dude, I just watched Shang-Chi bro, that film is so f***ing awesome," said Holland, 25, in the voicemail.
The message was played from Liu's phone into the microphone after an attempt to call the Spider-Man star failed.
Liu joked that the lesson he learned from listening to the message was to "work really hard and follow your dreams" and "maybe one day Tom Holland will watch your movie and leave you a voice memo."
While Liu is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland has played Spider-Man in a number of MCU superhero films.
As part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Liu recently chatted with West Side Story's Ariana DeBose about how he "exaggerated" the skill that his titular character was trained in his entire life.
"When I got the part, they asked me about my martial-arts background and experience, which of course I exaggerated because I wanted the job really badly," said Liu.
While he "had done some work as an on-again, off-again stuntman," the actor admitted, "If we're honest, I think I was more of a dancer than I ever was a martial artist."