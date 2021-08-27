The Marvel star gleefully posed with the "incredible" and "strong" actresses at a screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in London

Simu Liu Recalls the Moment 'My Soul Left My Body' While Posing With Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh

Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh attend the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" UK Gala Screening at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on August 26, 2021 in London, England

Even celebrities get a little starstruck sometimes.

Simu Liu seemingly experienced one of those moments with Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh on Thursday while celebrating the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings U.K. Gala screening at Curzon Cinema Mayfair in London.

On Friday, the 32-year-old Canadian actor shared a pair of sweet photos of him alongside the highly-acclaimed actresses from the event on Twitter. In one image, Oh, 50, cradles Liu's face in front of the press as Yeoh looks on with a smile. The trio is all smiles in the second shot, with the two women on either side of the latest Marvel star.

"The precise moment my soul left my body and ascended to the enlightened realm. Angels wept. Doves chirped. John Legend and Michael Buble duetted and their heavenly voices broke the heaven internet. It is truly an honour to know such incredible, strong, badass women," Liu wrote.

Liu plays Shang-Chi — Marvel's first Asian superhero — in the upcoming film, which is the 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yeoh portrays Jiang Nan, Shang-Chi's aunt.

Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong and Tony Leung also appear in the movie.

Liu tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that he is proud to be making Marvel history with Shang-Chi, which hits theaters on Sept. 3.

Simu Liu attends the UK premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" at The Curzon Mayfair on August 26, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty

"When I say that this is a dream come true, that is such a huge understatement," he says. "I used to love watching Marvel movies when I was a kid, even before, pre-MCU. If there was a superhero, I wanted to watch it. This is all I've ever wanted."

In the interview, Liu said his parents (dad Zhenning and mom Zheng) left him with his grandparents in Harbin, China after receiving the opportunity to study at Queen's College in Kingston, Ontario.

"As full-time students, it would have been really, really difficult to be able to support me," he tells PEOPLE. "And so I grew up in the care of these wonderful grandparents. I loved it. I wasn't really aware of what I did or didn't have. I had two amazing guardians in my yeye (grandfather) and my nainai (grandmother)."

Transitioning to Canada at age 5 was "tough" on Liu "for a lot of reasons." The language barrier, he says, proved to be a roadblock.

Simu Liu attends the UK premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" at The Curzon Mayfair on August 26, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I really struggled to learn English at first," he recalled. "I remember being at my first daycare, just bawling my eyes out because I couldn't understand what anybody was saying to me."

Liu told PEOPLE that his first acting gig came after answering a Craigslist ad for Guillermo del Toro's 2013 sci-fi film Pacific Rim. Before that, the actor's parents were worried their son was throwing his life away by chasing his dream career.

"Initially to their credit, they were sympathetic," Liu said. "I think they knew that I was going through a lot with the loss of my job. But they became more and more panicked as they realized that I was actually serious. We had a lot of arguments about it."