Simu Liu Jokes That Meeting Girlfriend Allison Hsu's Parents at Christmastime Will Be 'Stressful'

Simu Liu is taking his romance with his girlfriend Allison Hsu to the next level.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, the Marvel star, 33, opened up about his relationship with the new lady in his life, revealing that the pair will be spending time together amid the Christmas holiday.

"Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting the parents thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time," Liu told PEOPLE exclusively.

Earlier this month, the Shang Chi actor made his romance with Hsu Instagram official by posting a sweet snap of the pair posing together at the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles on the social media platform.

Liu also recently shared a carousel of pictures of the couple during their holiday abroad on the small island of Anguilla.

Speaking of the tropical vacation with Hsu, Liu told PEOPLE, "It was great. ... It's pretty cold in L.A. in December, so I got an opportunity to just marinate on a beach for a few days. [It was] pretty awesome."

When it comes to his favorite things about his new girlfriend, the actor said, "She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes."

As 2022 comes to an end, Liu also discussed his and Hsu's 2023 resolutions, telling PEOPLE, "Hers is to be a better texter. Mine is, it's always exercising more, cause I'm not. I'm never exercising enough. I think it's maybe put the phone away a little bit more [too]."

"Just try to limit screen time, not spend that much [time on my devices]," he continued. "I feel like we're always just mindlessly scrolling, and there's no more guilty person of that than me. So maybe if I can limit my screen time, I won't tweet as much. I'm sure my team would love that."

Liu and Hsu walked the red carpet together at the Unforgettable Gala to honor Asian Pacific Islander creatives and leaders in entertainment, the arts and culture. The black-tie event, sponsored by Character Media, was hosted by Eugene Cordero and featured keynote speakers including Daniel Dae Kim and Lisa Ling.

"Everyone here is my friend," Liu told PEOPLE of the guests in attendance at the event. "I've spent the last however long, I'm trying to think now, must be the last six years of my life, coming down to L.A., making friends, meeting people, having moments like the Unforgettable Gala every year, where we get to come together and celebrate each other, celebrate the work, and celebrate the community."

"And last year obviously was a year that was very big for me personally, for the people who were fortunate enough to work on our movie," he added, referencing his groundbreaking Marvel film. "And that story continues and the fight for representation continues. It doesn't just end with one movie — and it never will. So I'm out here and we're going to talk about all the amazing wins that we had in 2022. And there were many."