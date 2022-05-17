The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star will act in the highly-anticipated film alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Simu Liu Joined Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie After His Agent Said He Would Stake His Career on It

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Simu Liu attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Greta Gerwig attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Pier on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Simu Liu is living in a very Barbie world.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor, 33, will act in Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie film, set to premiere on July 21, 2023.

According to Liu, one rave review made the difference when it came to his decision to join the cast.

Liu told British GQ that he chose to pursue the role after, on a routine call with his team, one agent mentioned Barbie and described it as one of the best scripts he'd ever read.

"He literally said this verbatim," Liu told the outlet. "He was like, 'If I could stake my career on any one script, it's the Barbie script. I really think you should do it.'"

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' "BARBIE," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Liu also revealed the one skill that he feels pushed him over the edge when he auditioned in person for Gerwig: his time on a competitive hip-hop dance team in college.

"Greta was talking about how much she loved watching men dance, because it's such an expression of artistry you're not used to seeing from typical men," Liu remembers of the moment he told her about his past experience.

"She audibly guffawed, she giggle-screamed – and then I got the part," he concluded.

Liu's last tip for landing a coveted role in Gerwig's latest film? Just be nice and work hard.

"If you're an a--hole on a Greta Gerwig set, there's no hope for you," Liu explained.

Liu happily recalled the feeling of, after an especially strong take, hearing Gerwig's laugh coming from the video monitor.