Simu Liu Brings Actress Jade Bender to Jimmy Kimmel Live Taping a Week After Dinner Date

Simu Liu was accompanied by Senior Year actress Jade Bender to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in Los Angeles

Simu Liu has Jade Bender by his side once more.

In photos from their outing, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star wore a long-sleeved green shirt, khaki-colored slacks and white shoes, while the Senior Year actress rocked a black minidress with a halter-style top and strappy tan heels.

Reps for Liu and Bender did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment about their relationship.

Simu Liu, jade bender Simu Liu; Jade Bender | Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty; Vivien Killilea/Getty

The outing comes just over a week after Liu and Bender were seen leaving dinner in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

They were both dressed casually as they left the restaurant together, with the actress in a white halter top and light-wash jeans. Liu, meanwhile, paired slacks with a navy-blue long-sleeved shirt.

Extra reported the pair got into the same car following their WeHo outing.

Bender and Liu appear to have first met years ago, having posed together at the 2019 Unforgettable Gala in nearby Beverly Hills.

Earlier this year, rumors flew that Liu was dating Chrishell Stause, who set the record straight on Watch What Happens Live in February.

During the episode's "After Show," a viewer called in to ask the soap-opera-star-turned-real-estate-agent and reality star whether she had ever connected with Liu romantically before or after selling him his most recent house on season 4 of Selling Sunset. The viewer explained that she and other fans thought they saw a spark between them.

Stause then went on to say that the Canadian actor is "so lovely, he's amazing," before adding that she doesn't think he's "public with his whole situation, but he's just a friend."