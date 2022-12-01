Simu Liu Is Dating Digital Marketing Manager Allison Hsu

On Tuesday, Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attended the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Published on December 1, 2022 12:39 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Shutterstock (13642078aa) Simu Liu 'Violent Night' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Nov 2022
Photo: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Simu Liu had someone special by his side for his most recent red-carpet appearance.

On Tuesday, Liu attended the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles with Allison Hsu, a Digital Marketing Manager at Interscope Records. The two matched in holiday sweaters.

The following day, Liu, 33, reposted a photo of the pair from the event that was featured in PEOPLE's StarTracks to his Instagram Story.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/simuliu/2983255840779022869/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Simu Liu/Instagram

Hsu also shared a sweet picture of her and the actor cuddling up to each other on her Instagram last week, captioning the post simply with a smiling emoticon.

Liu's representatives had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Prior to dating Hsu, Liu was romantically linked to actress Jade Bender. The duo sparked romance rumors in June when they stepped out together in L.A., though they have reportedly known each other for a few years.

While the two did not publicly discuss their relationship, they seemingly confirmed they were an item when they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 ESPY Awards at the end of July.

Since then, they had gone "Instagram official" and attended a handful of red carpets together.

In September, Liu revealed that he was single while at the tech conference Dreamforce in San Francisco, according to SFGate.com.

During a question-and-answer period, Liu was asked about an Instagram post he made on Sept. 3, in which he marked the one-year anniversary since Shang-Chi was released and said he was working on his mental health after being afraid of "taking my foot off the gas" in his career.

"I experienced moments where I'm living my dream and it didn't quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself," he said at the time.

"I'm also going through a breakup. That's probably also contributing to it but that's okay, I'll be okay," he added without specifically mentioning Bender.

