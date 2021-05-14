Fall in Love with Simu Liu Before Shang-Chi Comes Out So You Can Fall in Love Again in Theaters
The newest Marvel star has been putting in work for his upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings — and it shows
Main Character Energy
The star of the latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, looked irresistibly dapper on the red carpet at the film's world premiere in L.A. on Aug. 16.
Funny & Athletic
Simu has got it all — good looks, athleticism and a strong pun game.
Ab-solutely in It to Win It
If table tennis and Super Smash Brothers are all it takes to get these abs ... well, we're skeptical, but we'll try it.
Beach Babes
We'd be making puppy eyes at him too.
Born Ready
Bulking up for Shang-Chi, which hits theaters on Sept. 3, hasn't looked easy — but Simu has risen to the challenge.
Pick Your Jaw Off the Floor
Yes, we're talking to you.
Read the Fine Print
While claiming #bodybyboba, he finally came clean and admitted #ihaveaninhumanmetabolism.
Quarantine Chic
All work up top and party on the bottom.
Mama's Boy
Meet the woman who gave us Simu. Thank you mama Liu.
Major Milestone
He's living out his dreams! *insert heart eyes emoji*
Courtside Cutie
Hoops, there he is.
Pearly Whites
The smile that captured a thousand hearts.
Santorini Sweetie
The most picturesque view.
Shirts, Where?
This is what heaven probably looks like.
Do It for the 'Gram
Boba-printed swim shorts are about to sell out everywhere.
Ball Is Life
Arms. That's the caption.
I —
#Superflexbros is right.
On Top of the World
Loving this view.