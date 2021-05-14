Fall in Love with Simu Liu Before Shang-Chi Comes Out So You Can Fall in Love Again in Theaters

The newest Marvel star has been putting in work for his upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings — and it shows

By Diane J. Cho
Updated August 17, 2021 12:33 PM

Main Character Energy

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

The star of the latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, looked irresistibly dapper on the red carpet at the film's world premiere in L.A. on Aug. 16.

Funny & Athletic

Simu has got it all — good looks, athleticism and a strong pun game.

Ab-solutely in It to Win It

If table tennis and Super Smash Brothers are all it takes to get these abs ... well, we're skeptical, but we'll try it.

Beach Babes

We'd be making puppy eyes at him too.

Born Ready

Bulking up for Shang-Chi, which hits theaters on Sept. 3, hasn't looked easy — but Simu has risen to the challenge.

Pick Your Jaw Off the Floor

Yes, we're talking to you.

Read the Fine Print

While claiming #bodybyboba, he finally came clean and admitted #ihaveaninhumanmetabolism.

Quarantine Chic

All work up top and party on the bottom. 

Mama's Boy

Meet the woman who gave us Simu. Thank you mama Liu.

Major Milestone

He's living out his dreams! *insert heart eyes emoji*

Courtside Cutie

Hoops, there he is.

Pearly Whites

The smile that captured a thousand hearts.

Santorini Sweetie

The most picturesque view.

Shirts, Where?

This is what heaven probably looks like.

Do It for the 'Gram

Boba-printed swim shorts are about to sell out everywhere.

Ball Is Life

Arms. That's the caption.

I —

#Superflexbros is right.

On Top of the World

Loving this view.

By Diane J. Cho