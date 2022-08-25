Simu Liu Says He's 'Excited' to Join Jennifer Lopez in Upcoming Movie 'Atlas' : 'My Villain Era'

The film will follow a woman who must outsmart a violent AI soldier to save humanity

By
Published on August 25, 2022 10:55 PM
Simu Liu attends the 2021 American Museum of Natural History Gala on November 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images); Jennifer Lopez poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Simu Liu is looking forward to embracing the dark side.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor, 33, confirmed he will join the cast of the Jennifer Lopez-led thriller Atlas as one of the film's major antagonists.

"Excited to be joining this phenomenal cast of humans as I ENTER MY VILLAIN ERA MUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH," Liu tweeted alongside a link to a Deadline article announcing the casting news.

Liu will be seen in the upcoming films One True Loves and Barbie films. Earlier this year, he released a memoir titled We Were Dreamers.

According to Deadline, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown has also joined Atlas. Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Simu Liu Is All Grown Up! The Star Details Rescuing Ducklings at 10 with His Dad: "It Was the Best"

Following the final season of the acclaimed TV drama This Is Us, Brown can be seen in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, which premieres in theaters and on Peacock Sept. 2.

Lopez, 53, is set to star in and produce the sci-fi thriller for Netflix, Deadline reported last June. The news came days after Lopez's multi-year production deal with the streaming giant was announced.

The film will follow Atlas, a woman who must go up against an AI soldier who believes the key to ending war is to end humanity. In order to beat the rogue soldier, Atlas must then "work with the one thing she fears most — another AI," per the outlet.

Brad Peyton (Rampage) is set to direct, while Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce for Safehouse Pictures, along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will join Lopez in producing through her Nuyorican Productions company.

