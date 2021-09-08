Get to know the man behind Marvel's first Asian superhero, from his secret past as a stock photo star to his ridiculously impressive stunt skills

Loved Shang-Chi? Here's Everything to Know About Simu Liu Now That You're Obsessed with Him

Simu Liu attends the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" World Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Simu Liu attends the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" World Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings breaking the box office record over Labor Day weekend, it's no surprise that people want to know more about Marvel star Simu Liu.

The superhero heartthrob has a fascinating backstory and several hidden talents, including being able to throw a perfect strike followed by a flawless back flip. The talented 32-year-old actor (and his washboard abs) overcame the difficult transition from childhood in China to growing up in Canada, only to ditch his career in accounting to pursue his dreams in Hollywood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Want to know more? Read on for some fun facts to keep in mind when you watch the movie this weekend.

He spent the first five years of his life sleeping with his grandparents each night.

When Liu was a child, his parents got the opportunity to study at Queen's College in Kingston, Ontario so they left him in the care of his grandparents in China. "As full-time students, it would have been really, really difficult to be able to support me," he told PEOPLE in August. "And so I grew up in the care of these wonderful grandparents, in Harbin, China. I loved it. I wasn't really aware of what I did or didn't have. I had two amazing guardians in my yeye (grandfather) and my nainai (grandmother)."

He was a fan of Marvel way before landing the role of Shang-Chi.

"When I say that this is a dream come true, that is such a huge understatement," he said of his experience as Marvel's first Asian superhero. "I used to love watching Marvel movies when I was a kid, even before, pre-MCU. If there was a superhero, I wanted to watch it. This is all I've ever wanted."

The proof? He tweeted at the entertainment megabrand way back in 2018 about his dream role ... and, well, he shared how that went for him.

He was laid off from his job as an accountant before pursing his dream of becoming an actor.

Liu felt like he was "at rock bottom" when he was laid off from his job at consulting firm Deloitte. However, he took the opportunity to pivot to acting and had to convince his parents that it was the right move for him.

"Initially to their credit, they were sympathetic. I think they knew that I was going through a lot with the loss of my job," he said. "But they became more and more panicked as they realized that I was actually serious. We had a lot of arguments about it. My parents felt like I was throwing my life away."

Thankfully, his hard work paid off and he starred in the award-winning Canadian comedy Kim's Convenience before landing Shang-Chi.

He knows how important his role in Shang-Chi is to the Asian community.

"I know how much it would've meant to kids, and to myself as a kid seeing this when I was younger. I totally understand the importance of it," Liu told PEOPLE in May of feeling "very privileged" as Marvel's first Asian leading man. "I know that it's not going to be easy, but at the same time, I feel so incredibly excited to be a part of this movement that gets to push society forward."

He added, "It gets to deepen the conversation, it gets to normalize seeing Asian faces on screen and hearing Asian voices and our stories."

He brought sexy back ... to Men's Health.

The star brought out his guns as Men's Health's June cover star, making him the first east Asian cover model since Jet Li in 2004.

He played Garbage Boy in Awkwafina's Nora from Queens.

Liu had already collaborated with Awkwafina prior to Shang-Chi with a role on her Comedy Central series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. He played the role of Garbage Boy, the love of Nora's grandmother's life.

He also sings like an angel.

The man has the body of a Greek god, award-winning acting chops and he can sing. Catch him on the Shang-Chi soundtrack.

He's modeled for stock images.

Every successful actor has to start somewhere. Liu threw it back to his stock image modeling days when he subtweeted haters who doubted the box office potential of Shang-Chi.

He does his own stunts.

Watch a behind-the-scenes look at the insane bus fight scene, which Liu released on Twitter.