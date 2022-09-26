Simu Liu Confesses He's 'Going Through a Breakup' After Being Linked to Jade Bender

Liu and Bender were first linked in June when they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together

By
Published on September 26, 2022 01:22 PM
18th Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, CA on December 14, 2019
Photo: Eugene Powers / SplashNews.com

Simu Liu is "going through a breakup."

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, 33, confirmed the status of his love life while at the tech conference Dreamforce last week in San Francisco, according to SFGate.com. He was most recently linked to actress Jade Bender

In a question-and-answer period, Liu was asked about his mental health related to an Instagram post he made earlier this month.

"I experienced moments where I'm living my dream and it didn't quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself," he said. "I'm also going through a breakup. That's probably also contributing to it but that's okay, I'll be okay."

A rep for Liu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his Sept. 3 post, Liu marked the year anniversary since Shang-Chi was released and said he was working on his mental health after being afraid of "taking my foot off the gas" in his career.

"I'm especially excited because I'm in therapy and prioritizing my health. I'm healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I'm on my way to becoming a good and decent man," he wrote in part.

Liu was first linked to the Senior Year actress, 25, in June when they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together.

A few weeks later, they were seen at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! together in Los Angeles, where the Marvel actor chatted with guest host Chelsea Handler in Jimmy Kimmel's absence.

The couple made their relationship red-carpet official with an appearance at the 2022 ESPY Awards in late July.

Simu Liu and Jade Bender 'Bullet Train' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Aug 2022
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The couple posed for photos along the red carpet, with Liu looking dapper in a textured suit which he accessorized with gold chains, and Bender wearing a shimmery off-the-shoulder mini dress.

Then, last month, they attended the Bullet Train premiere for a date night where Liu showed off his dance moves for the cameras as Bender cheered him on and reacted with a playful "wow."

Earlier this year, Liu was rumored to be dating Chrishell Stause — who is now dating Australian musician G Flip — but she set the record straight on Watch What Happens Live in February.

During the episode's "After Show," a viewer called in to ask the reality star whether she had ever connected with Liu romantically before or after selling him his most recent house on season 4 of Selling Sunset. The viewer explained that she and other fans thought they saw a spark between them.

Stause then went on to say that the Canadian actor is "so lovely, he's amazing," before adding that she doesn't think he's "public with his whole situation, but he's just a friend."

