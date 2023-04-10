Simu Liu Believes Girlfriend Allison Hsu Will 'Definitely' Watch His New Romantic Comedy 'One True Loves'

Simu Liu says his girlfriend Allison Hsu is on board with his latest film.

While speaking with PEOPLE recently about his new movie One True Loves, the Marvel star, 33, said he believes Hsu will "definitely watch it."

"The jury's still out as to how we'll feel about it," he jokes. "But, it's always an interesting predicament that actors find themselves in."

Liu's dabbles in the romantic comedy genre with One True Loves, which follows a woman named Emma (Phillipa Soo) who gets engaged to a longtime friend (Liu) some years after her husband Jesse's (Luke Bracey) disappearance, only for Jesse to suddenly return, creating quite the love triangle. The movie is adapted from author Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2016 novel of the same name.

"I think I'm a sucker for a good romance," Liu adds, when asked what kind of movies and television shows he and Hsu, a digital marketing manager at Interscope Records, watch together. The actor noted that the pair have been watching Prime Video's Daisy Jones and the Six, another product inspired by a Jenkins Reid novel.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"It was a really cool, amazing show, and gave a window to her life as well as my life," the actor tells PEOPLE. "It's just a very relatable show for the both of us."

Liu and Hsu went public with their relationship in December when the actor posted a photo on Instagram of the pair attending the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles. Hsu had previously shared a picture of her and the actor cuddling up to each other roughly one week beforehand.

As Liu and Hsu prepared to spend the holidays together back in December, the Shang-Chi star gushed about his girlfriend while speaking with PEOPLE at the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles.

"She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things," he said at the time. "And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes."

Prior to dating Hsu, Liu was romantically linked to actress Jade Bender. The duo sparked romance rumors in June 2022 when they stepped out together in L.A., though they have reportedly known each other for a few years.

While the two did not publicly discuss their relationship, they seemingly confirmed they were an item when they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 ESPY Awards at the end of July. By Sept. 2022, the actor confirmed he was single and "going through a breakup" while speaking at a tech conference in San Francisco, according to SFGate.com.

One True Loves is now playing in theaters, and is available on digital on April 14, and on Demand on April 28.