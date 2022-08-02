Simu Liu and Jade Bender's Relationship Timeline

The couple first sparked romance rumors in June but have known each other for a few years

Canadian actor Simu Liu and actress Jade Bender attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, August 1, 2022

Canadian actor Simu Liu and actress Jade Bender attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, August 1, 2022

Simu Liu and Jade Bender are showing off their romance.

The Marvel actor and Senior Year star first sparked romance rumors in June when they stepped out together in L.A., but have reportedly known each other for a few years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though the couple has yet to publicly talk about their relationship, they seemingly confirmed they were an item when they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 ESPY Awards at the end of July.

Since then, they've been seemingly inseparable, going "Instagram official" and attending more red carpets on each other's arm.

From their friendship beginnings to their coupled-up outings, here's a complete timeline of Liu and Bender's relationship.

Dec. 14, 2019: Simu Liu and Jade Bender attend the Unforgettable Gala

18th Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, CA on December 14, 2019 Credit: Eugene Powers / SplashNews.com

Liu and Bender were first photographed together at the annual Unforgettable Gala in 2019. The actors posed alongside Jason Chan at the event which recognizes "the Asian and Pacific Islander leaders who have fought for API presence in the arts, entertainment and culture," per the gala's official website.

February 2022: Simu Liu sparks dating rumors with Chrishell Stause

In early 2022, Liu and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause sparked romance rumors after he appeared on the Netflix reality series. However, Stause later shut down dating rumors during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, noting that "Simu is just a friend."

A few months later, Stause confirmed she was dating Australian musician G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special in May.

June 19, 2022: Simu Liu and Jade Bender go on a dinner date

Liu and Bender first sparked dating rumors early this summer when they stepped out for a dinner date in West Hollywood, California. The two were seen leaving a restaurant together before eventually getting into the same car following their outing, Extra reports.

June 28, 2022: Jade Bender accompanies Simu Liu at Jimmy Kimmel Live taping

Simu Liu Simu Liu and Jade Bender | Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

About a week after their L.A. dinner date, the two were spotted together again as Bender attended a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live with Liu. They were seen walking close together as the Marvel actor made his way to his car.

July 20, 2022: Simu Liu and Jade Bender make their red carpet debut as a couple

Simu Liu Makes Red Carpet Debut with Jade Bender at 2022 ESPY Awards Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

In July, Liu and Bender seemingly confirmed their relationship as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 ESPYs in Hollywood and posed arm-in-arm for photos.

July 23, 2022: Simu Liu and Jade Bender attend Comic-Con together

Canadian actor Simu Liu and Jade Bender arrive for the annual Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash Credit: Chris Delmas / AFP / Getty

The two kept the cute appearances coming as they posed for a handful of photos together at Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con bash in San Diego, California. The two looked like they had the bright idea in complementary primary colors and identical big smiles.

July 25, 2022: Simu Liu and Jade Bender go Instagram official

A few days later, Bender documented her Comic-Con trip with Liu with a series of photos on her Instagram. The last photo in the gallery included a photo of her and Liu laughing, marking their first Instagram post together. Liu playfully commented on the post, writing, "The way I have zero photocreds."

Aug. 1, 2022: Simu Liu and Jade Bender cuddle up at the Bullet Train premiere

Simu Liu Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock