The couple's red carpet date night comes after they were spotted leaving a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month

Simu Liu and Jade Bender Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2022 ESPY Awards

Simu Liu and Jade Bender have made their red carpet debut!

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, 33, posed with his rumored girlfriend, Senior Year actress Jade Bender, at the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Liu looked dapper in a dark textured suit along with black shoes, leaving the top buttons on his shirt undone to show off two gold chains around his neck.

Bender, 24, stood by the actor's side wearing a shimmery off-the-shoulder mini dress, which she paired with silver hoop earrings and silver strappy heels. She kept her glam simple and natural, wearing her raven-colored locks in loose curls that draped over her shoulders.

Simu Liu Makes Red Carpet Debut with Jade Bender Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13039854eq) Simu Liu ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles - 20 Jul 2022 Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Reps for Liu and Bender did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment about their relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple's red carpet date night comes a few weeks after Liu and Bender were spotted at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! together in Los Angeles, where the Marvel actor chatted with guest host Chelsea Handler in Jimmy Kimmel's absence.

Just a week before Liu's appearance on the late night talk show, the pair were seen leaving dinner in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

They were both dressed casually as they left the restaurant together, with the actress in a white halter top and light-wash jeans. Liu, meanwhile, paired slacks with a navy-blue long-sleeved shirt.

RELATED VIDEO: Simu Liu Is All Grown Up! The Star Details Rescuing Ducklings at 10 with His Dad: "It Was the Best"

Extra reported the pair got into the same car following their WeHo outing.