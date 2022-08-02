Simu Liu and Jade Bender Have Playful Date Night at Bullet Train L.A. Premiere

Simu Liu danced for the cameras at one point on the red carpet as Jade Bender playfully cheered him on

Simu Liu and Jade Bender are living it up together.

The couple attended Monday's Los Angeles premiere of the action-comedy Bullet Train, in theaters Friday, held at the Regency Village Theatre. Marvel star Liu, 33, wore an all-gray suit while Senior Year actress Bender, 24, donned a green dress and heels for the outing.

At one point at the premiere, Liu showed off his dance moves for the cameras as Bender playfully cheered him on and reacted with a "wow."

On Instagram, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor shared photos from the event and expressed what it was like to meet Bullet Train actor Brad Pitt.

"There is life before meeting Brad Pitt and then life after. So basically it's all downhill from here 👀," he joked.

Liu and Bender made their red carpet debut as a couple last month at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

That red-carpet date night came a few weeks after Liu and Bender were spotted at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! together in L.A. Just a week before Liu's appearance on the late night talk show, the pair had been seen leaving dinner in West Hollywood.

Bender and Liu seem to have first met years ago, having posed together at the 2019 Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills.

The We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story author previously told PEOPLE about his excitement in becoming the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year.